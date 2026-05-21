Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") announced today that it will participate in the 2026 Louisiana Energy Conference hosted by Al Petrie Advisors, to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 26-28, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Dr. Paul Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an International E&P panel discussion on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Central Time. Dr. Clarke will update attendees on CanCambria's Kiskunhalas project in southern Hungary and the state of the European energy sector. Management will also conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and other attending investment professionals.

Additional event details and registration information are available at www.louisianaenergyconference.com.

Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

The Company also announced that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market stabilization and liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX-V and other applicable legislation. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services firm that helps natural resource companies with accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade shares of CanCambria on the TSX-V for the purpose of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, the Company will pay Red Cloud CAD $5,000 per month during the term. The engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 60 days' prior written notice. The Company and Red Cloud have an arm's length relationship, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of CanCambria in connection with market-making services. The agreement is principally for the purpose of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud is registered as an investment dealer in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Red Cloud was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies and is focused on providing comprehensive capital markets services and innovative financing solutions to the junior resource sector.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298494

Source: CanCambria Energy Corp.