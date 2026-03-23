Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to provide an update regarding the status of environmental pre-clearance surveys and the anticipated timing of drilling activities at its Murdock Mountain phosphate project.

As part of the regulatory requirements administered by the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the Nevada Department of Wildlife ("NDOW"), biological and cultural pre-clearance surveys must be completed prior to the commencement of field operations. The Company's environmental consultant has not completed the required surveys within the originally anticipated timeframe. As a result, the initiation of the Company's planned drilling program has been delayed.

To ensure timely completion of the outstanding regulatory work, the Company has retained an additional environmental consulting firm with the capacity to advance the remaining BLM and NDOW pre-clearance requirements. The Company expects that the addition of this second consultant, who will be on the ground this week, will improve scheduling reliability and reduce the risk of further delays associated with environmental compliance.

Due to the delay in survey completion, the Company's contracted drilling provider has moved to other scheduled commitments, resulting in a delay before they can remobilize to the project. To mitigate the impact of this delay on the overall program schedule, the Company is finalizing a contract with a second drilling contractor that is able to mobilize once the required environmental clearances have been issued.

Robin Dow, CEO, stated: "We are pleased to be expanding our environmental team to ensure that all required BLM and NDOW pre-clearance work is completed efficiently and in full alignment with regulatory timing expectations. Adding an additional environmental consultant strengthens our ability to maintain project momentum and improve scheduling reliability. We have also taken steps to secure a second drilling contractor so that we are positioned to begin drilling as soon as the necessary clearances are issued. These actions reflect our commitment to advancing the project responsibly while reducing the risk of further delays."

The Company will provide further updates as the environmental survey work progresses and as revised drilling timelines are confirmed.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.