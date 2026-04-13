Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report the start of the 2026 exploration program at the Murdock Mountain Phosphate Project, located in northeastern Nevada. All required wildlife and sage-grouse lek pre-clearance surveys associated with the Company's Exploration Permit have been completed without issue.

The bulldozer contractor will return today to complete construction of the remaining drill pads. Once pad preparation is underway, the drilling contractor will continue evaluating the strike extent, thickness, lateral continuity, and grade characteristics of the phosphate zone exposed across the project area.

CEO Robin Dow commented: "Nevada continues to experience a strong exploration cycle, and we are pleased to remain within our planned timelines as our new contractors mobilize. Maintaining schedule discipline is essential as we advance the Murdock Mountain Project toward its next technical milestones."

Director Garry Smith added: "Successful exploration requires multiple planning elements to align, and our team has excelled. We secured a new drill contractor to maintain program continuity, engaged a new environmental consultant to complete the biology pre-clearance surveys, and have our bulldozer contractor ready to proceed with pad construction. Our NOP team has delivered under tight timelines."

The Murdock Mountain Project hosts a shallow-dipping, road-accessible sedimentary phosphate horizon that demonstrated consistent mineralization in the Company's 2025 drill core sampling. The upcoming drill holes are designed to extend the geological model along strike, refine structural controls, and support future resource classification work.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

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Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.