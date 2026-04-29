Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report that drill mobilization for the 2026 exploration program at the Murdock Mountain Project is now complete, and the drill has arrived on the property.

With drill pad preparation finished, FTE Drilling, the Company's contracted drill provider, is now ready to commence drilling operations.

CEO Robin Dow stated: "Getting the drill on site marks a critical step forward in advancing our 2026 program. The team has worked hard to keep us on track despite a very active operating environment in Nevada, and we're pleased to be moving into the next phase of work with a strong team and clear objectives."

NOP is also pleased to welcome the Reno office of Stantec Consulting Inc. to the project team. Stantec will serve as the Company's NEPA environmental consultant and will work directly with the Bureau of Land Management and relevant Nevada state agencies as NOP advances its Murdock Mountain Project including its new prospecting applications.

Director Garry Smith added: "With drill mobilization complete, we can now focus on executing the program we've planned. Each stage of this work builds the technical foundation we need for future decisions and bringing Stantec into the process strengthens our ability to advance the greater project responsibly and efficiently."

The Company also announces that it has approved the issuance of 250,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company for the purchase of up to 250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.24 per share, in accordance with policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities to be issued are subject to a four (4) month and a day hold period.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a director of NOP and Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294793

Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.