Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to provide an update on the current exploration activities at Murdock Mountain. NOP has received a number of queries on the status of NOP's 3 additional Applications to Prospect.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has accepted NOP's 3 new Applications for Phosphate Prospecting, filed by Nevada Phosphate Exploration, NV Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NOP. These 3 new applications add an additional 6,011 acres of potential phosphate resource to NOP's existing Nevagro Permit covering 1,813 acres.

CEO Robin Dow stated: "This expansion of our application footprint is the result of careful geological work and steady progress through the regulatory framework. We will continue to move forward responsibly, ensuring that each stage of exploration is supported by sound data and full compliance with NEPA and BLM processes."

NOP is currently working with its Environmental Consultants to finalize the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements for environmental assessments. These are necessary to fulfil the BLM's requirements for granting Exploration Permits. All new Applications fall outside of any sage grouse or general habitat management areas. Based on this, and on the Company's recent experience, NOP is optimistic that the review process may progress more efficiently than the previous Nevagro application.

The Murdock Mountain Property hosts a nearly flat-lying sedimentary phosphate horizon within the Meade Peak Formation. The initial 1,813-acre Nevagro Exploration Permit area is interpreted to contain an Exploration Target Mineral Inventory (ETMI) of 10 to 46 million tonnes, grading 3-15% P2O5, based on an average thickness of 3.5 metres and a specific gravity of 2.6. These ranges are derived from historical mapping and academic research and have not been verified by NOP under current NI 43-101 standards.

To date, the first six drill holes completed by NOP have returned an average grade of 10.95% P2O5 over a true thickness of 4.20 metres (13.8 ft), consistent with the geological model for the Upper Phosphatic Zone.

Garry Smith, P.Geo and Director stated: "The current phase of work is about building the technical confidence needed to support future decisions. Our team will continue collecting the geological, structural, and analytical data required to determine whether a mineral resource estimate can be prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. We are advancing each step carefully and in full alignment with regulatory and scientific standards."

Meade Peak Upper Phosphatic Zone































DDH Pad UTME UTMN Elev (m) TD (m) Dip Az P2O5 %/m true P2O5 %/ft true MM25-1 P4 724404 4568973 1949 82.60 -90 0 10.23/4.61 10.23/15.12 MM25-2 P3 724767 4569272 1896 125.73 -90 0 10.70/4.31 10.70/14.14 MM25-3 P7 724344 4568766 1987 71.32 -90 0 11.12/4.23 11.12/13.87 MM25-4 P8 724100 4568690 2018 99.67 -90 0 10.64/3.7 10.64/12.14 MM25-5 P8 724100 4568690 2018 92.96 -65 120 11.01/3.9 11.01/12.79 MM25-6 P9 723830 4568439 2018 78.30 -90 0 11.89/4.44 11.89/14.56











Average: 10.95/4.20 10.95/13.8

Based on the initial ETMI parameters (3-15% P2O5, 3.5 m average thickness, SG 2.6), the 3 new Applications to Prospect increase the conceptual exploration potential to more than 200 million tonnes of phosphate-bearing material. The combined Nevagro Permit and new applications can be grouped into four areas:





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4 Project Areas: Nevagro Permit, South, North, and Far North Applications

The strike length of the Meade Peak Upper Phosphate Zone is not a primary focus because of the nearly flat-lying nature of the mineralization. Tonnes per Section are more the focus of exploration.

Property Zones Strike (klm) ETMI (tonnes)





x Nevagro A 6.6 10-46 South B,C,E 8.7 96 North F,G 7.3 71 Far North H,I 3.8 35



26+ 200+

While strike length has increased from approximately 6.6 km to 26-33.4 kilometres, the Company notes that, due to the flat-lying geometry of the mineralization, tonnes per section remain the more relevant metric for exploration planning.

Cautionary Statement: "The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target Mineral Inventory (ETMI) disclosed herein are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource. The ETMI is not being reported as part of any mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate. The ranges presented are based on geological mapping, outcrop and trench sampling, and no economic analysis has been completed. Investors are cautioned that Exploration Targets must not be used as a proxy for mineral resources or reserves."

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a director of NOP and Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.