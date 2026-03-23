Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Mason Resources Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason" or the "Company"), congratulates Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") for the successful acquisition of Falpaco Rubber and Plastics Inc. ("Falpaco"),. Mason is a large shareholder of SWAN.

Falpaco is a well-established Québec-based manufacturer specializing in the custom molding of plastic and rubber components, for total consideration of C$12.6 million, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to post-closing adjustments (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition will be funded through a combination of Black Swan's available cash on hand, the issuance of Black Swan common shares, and debt financing provided by the Desjardins Group (the "Debt Financing"), Québec's largest financial institution, and a trusted financing partner to Falpaco since its inception.

Strategic Alignment and Commercial Opportunity

The Acquisition represents a key step in Black Swan's strategy to accelerate the commercialization of graphene products by vertically integrating downstream manufacturing capabilities and moving closer to end customers. By combining Black Swan's proprietary graphene materials and formulation expertise with Falpaco's injection molding know-how, customer relationships, and industrial scale, the Company believes it is uniquely positioned to shorten development cycles and transition more rapidly from product validation to commercial adoption.

Falpaco currently generates approximately C$7.4 million in annual sales, representing a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of approximately 7% over the past five years, with a demonstrated track record of growth across multiple industrial end markets. The integration of graphene solutions is expected to provide Falpaco with a meaningful competitive advantage, supporting accelerated growth and further increasing its overall value.

Falpaco's manufacturing profile is particularly well aligned with Black Swan's product offering, as it predominantly works with polymers in which Black Swan's graphene solutions have demonstrated particularly strong performance benefits. Moreover, Falpaco operates as a value-added partner to its customers, frequently contributing to product design, development, material selection, and performance enhancement, rather than acting solely as a standardized contract manufacturer. This positioning provides a natural pathway for integrating graphene-based enhancements into both existing and future customer products.

Located on J.-A. Bombardier Street in the Industrial Park of Granby, approximately 45 minutes southeast of Montréal, Québec, Falpaco employs approximately 45 full-time personnel and serves a diversified base of well-rooted customers across multiple industrial sectors. The company offers a broad range of injection molding services, including bi-injection and overmolding, supported by in-house capabilities in mold design, tooling, and process optimization. Falpaco is recognized for its technical expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and ability to deliver high-quality, customized components tailored to customer specifications across multiple industries.

"This expansion into downstream manufacturing represents a natural extension of our commercialization strategy. Falpaco brings industrial credibility, close customer relationships, and manufacturing expertise that materially enhance our ability to deploy graphene at scale. We view this as a compelling operational and financial fit, with graphene acting as a catalyst for growth and value creation within an already well-established business. This integrated platform also enables faster iteration and deployment of graphene-enhanced solutions to market by reducing the need for prolonged joint R&D cycles and enhances the Company's ability to engage with larger customers," commented Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Swan.

"We couldn't be more excited to join Black Swan Graphene. This transaction opens the door for Falpaco and its customers to benefit from advanced graphene-based solutions, while preserving the entrepreneurial and technical culture that has driven our success. We all look forward to working closely with the Black Swan team to bring innovative, high-performance products to market," added Claude Robichaud, President and shareholder of Falpaco.

Details of the Acquisition

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Falpaco for a purchase price of C$12.6 million, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to post-closing adjustments. The purchase price is expected to be funded through a combination of C$6.7 million under the Debt Financing, C$4.1 million of available cash on hand, and the issuance of approximately C$1.8 million in common shares of Black Swan. Upon closing of the Acquisition, Falpaco will effectively be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Black Swan.

Closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2026 and is subject to satisfying certain customary conditions and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finders' fees or commissions will be paid by Black Swan in connection with the Acquisition.

Debt Financing Provided by Desjardins Group

In connection with the Acquisition, Black Swan has secured a C$6.7 million credit package from the Desjardins Group ("Desjardins"), consisting of a C$4.7 million term loan and a C$2.0 million revolving operating line of credit. The facilities bear interest at Desjardins' prime rate and are secured by Falpaco's business assets, subject to customary financial covenants.

Desjardins has been Falpaco's trusted financial partner since its inception and has a deep understanding of its operations, customer base, and industry positioning. The continued support of Desjardins, on standard commercial terms, reflects the strength, stability, and cash-generating profile of Falpaco's business. The financing package provides Black Swan with a solid capital structure to support working capital, ongoing operations, and future growth initiatives.

About Falpaco Rubber and Plastics Inc.

Falpaco, based in Granby, Québec, is a well-established manufacturer specializing in the custom molding of plastic and rubber components. Falpaco offers a broad range of injection molding services, including bi-injection and overmolding, supported by in-house expertise in mold design, tooling, and process optimization. Serving a diversified customer base across multiple industrial sectors, the company is recognized for its technical know-how, manufacturing flexibility, and ability to deliver high-quality, value-added components tailored to customer specifications.

More information is available at: www.falpaco.ca.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume-driven industrial sectors. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over more than a decade of research by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd ("Thomas Swan"), which remains a key shareholder and commercial partner of Black Swan. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials innovation. More recently, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced MasterbatchTM (or GEMTM) polymer products.

More information is available at: www.blackswangraphene.com.

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason is an investment company principally engaged in the business of acquiring and holding positions in a concentrated number of investment opportunities mainly but not exclusively in minerals and materials sector. Some of its existing holdings include Black Swan Graphene Inc., Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc., Astra Exploration Inc., and NorthX Nickel Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the NMG milestone on the Company and the likelihood that the investment will result in profitability for the Company on the timeline projected or at all. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the discretion of the Company in respect to the use of proceeds discussed above, any exercise of termination by counterparties under applicable agreements, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289491

Source: Mason Resources Inc.