Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: K9T) (OTCQB: EUEMF) ("Grit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Central Finland Lithium Exploration Project, where a 2,500 m maiden diamond drilling program has commenced. The program aims to confirm surface anomalism with hard-rock lithium pegmatite intersections.

Highlights

A fully funded 2,500 m diamond drilling program, with approximately 25 holes has commenced across two permits: Nabba and Jylhä.

The program is targeting Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) type pegmatites at Kyrölä and Mörkylä exploration targets (Figure 1).

Mörkylä is situated 1.5 km SE of Keliber's Leviäkangas deposit, targeting a known mineralisation corridor.

The drilling program is expected to be completed before the end of May 2026.

"I am extremely pleased with the speed at which our newly assembled technical team has progressed high-priority targets to a drill-ready stage," Chief Executive Officer of Grit Metals, Jeremy Poirer said. "Securing a drilling rig at short notice during what is traditionally a very busy winter/spring drilling season is a strong achievement and reflects the team's focus and execution. We look forward to the upcoming results and are excited about the continued advancement and value potential of the Central Finland Lithium Project."





Figure 1: Grit Metals' targets (red) and Keliber Project deposits (green), with drill targets announced in this release as red stars.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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QP statement

The technical content of this Management Discussion and Analysis has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jake Clark, RPGeo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mineralisation on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Company's properties.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites in central Finland. The Company's exploration licences are located within 1 km of Keliber's mine and production complex, a €600 million investment by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with Finnish Minerals Group (www.mineralsgroup.fi). The Keliber complex, which is currently in commissioning, will comprise open-pit and underground mining, a central spodumene concentrator and a lithium hydroxide plant at tidewater in Kokkola, creating a complete hard-rock lithium supply chain in the region (source: www.sibanyestillwater.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This new release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements obtaining regarding regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V; the anticipated effects of the investor awareness campaigns; the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the presence of lithium mineralization at, and the exploration and development potential of, the Finland Pegmatite Project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include obtaining regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V, in a timely manner or at all; Plutus performing its obligations under the Agreement as anticipated; market conditions supporting improved liquidity of the shares; economic conditions; mineral prices; and anticipated costs and expenditures; the costs of any anticipated work programs and the ability to fund such costs; required approvals in connection with any work programs and the ability to obtain such approvals; risks inherent in exploration as well as those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A.

The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289346

Source: Grit Metals Corp.