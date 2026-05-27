Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: K9T) (OTCQB: EUEMF) ("Grit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its 100% held prospects in the Central Finland Lithium Project (the "Project") where it has completed its 2800 m maiden diamond drilling campaign at "Kyrölä" and "Mörkylä", targeting Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) type pegmatites.

Highlights

The campaign has been completed for a total of 2787.40 m for 29 diamond holes across Kyrölä and Mörkylä targets, part of the Nabba and Jylhä permits, respectively

All core logging is complete, and samples are in the final stage of cutting before being submitted to ALS Sodankylä for analysis. Assay results will be released once received, reviewed and verified by the Company

Additional surface sampling of spodumene boulders has also taken place, building on previous field campaigns. These have already been sent to the lab for analysis

The completion of the program represents an important milestone for the Company, with drilling having tested priority targets defined by surface mapping and sampling.

Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Grit Metals commented "Our geology team and drill contractor was extremely efficient in their execution of this drilling campaign. All core has been logged, and final cutting is ongoing before submitting four batches of samples for analysis. We look forward to sharing the assay results once received".

Further Details

Following the announcements "Grit Metals Completes Strategic Review of Central Finland Lithium Targets; Prepares for Maiden Diamond Drill Program" dated 2 March, 2026, and "Grit Metals Initiates Fully Funded Drilling at High-Priority Central Finland Lithium Targets" dated March 23, 2026, and the Company is pleased to announce it has successfully delivered in completing of a maiden drilling campaign at Kyrölä and Mörkylä targets, situated with in the Nabba and Jlyhä permits.

At Kyrölä, 16 diamond holes were drilled for total combined metreage of 1,603.4 m, testing the well-defined geochemical boulder trend up-ice. At Mörkylä, 13 holes for a total of 1184.0 m tested the area up-ice of the Mörkylä discovery boulder cluster.

At the Nabba Permit, the Kyrölä target comprises an approximately 850 m by 110 m transported boulder anomaly with a coherent geochemical trend and an interpreted up-ice pegmatite source located approximately 300 to 500 metres northwest, discovered in 2023. Kyrölä is situated 1.5 km west of Keliber's Mateneva spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatite occurrence.

Within the Jylhä Permit and located approximately 1.5 kilometres southwest of the Leviäkangas lithium deposit (M+I 0.3 Mt @ 1.04% Li2O, Inf 0.6 Mt at 0.97% Li2O)1, Mörkylä is a 275-metre boulder trend containing coarse spodumene originally discovered in 2024. Samples from the discovery boulder cluster assayed up to 2.46% Li2O.

1Sibanye Stillwater Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Report 2025 for the Year Ended 31 December 2025

Grit Metals' exploration targets are located within the emerging Kaustinen lithium district, in some cases as little as 1.5 km along strike from ground held by Sibanye-Stillwater through the Keliber joint venture (Figure 1). With the Keliber lithium project advancing through development and construction, the Company believes the proximity to active operations, infrastructure and established operators supports the district-scale potential of lithium mineralisation and enhances the strategic positioning of its exploration portfolio.





Figure 1: Grit Exploration permits incl. Nabba and Jylhä, targets Kyrölä and Mörkylä in relation to the Keliber Project deposits (green) and infrastructure.



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QP statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jake Clark, RPGeo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mineralisation on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Company's properties.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites in central Finland. The Company's exploration located within 1 km of Keliber's integrated lithium mine and production complex, a project developed by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with Finnish Minerals Group. Keliber represents approximately €783 million of capital invested to complete construction, with a further €200 million shareholder financing package agreed to support staged ramp-up. The project comprises mining areas, the Päiväneva spodumene concentrator and a lithium hydroxide refinery at Kokkola, forming an integrated hard-rock lithium supply chain in the region. (Sources: www.sibanyestillwater.com and www.mineralsgroup.fi).

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This new release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements obtaining regarding regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V; the anticipated effects of the investor awareness campaigns; the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the presence of lithium mineralization at, and the exploration and development potential of, the Finland Pegmatite Project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include obtaining regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V, in a timely manner or at all; Plutus performing its obligations under the Agreement as anticipated; market conditions supporting improved liquidity of the shares; economic conditions; mineral prices; and anticipated costs and expenditures; the costs of any anticipated work programs and the ability to fund such costs; required approvals in connection with any work programs and the ability to obtain such approvals; risks inherent in exploration as well as those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A.

The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information

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Source: Grit Metals Corp.