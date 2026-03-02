Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: K9T) (OTCQB: EUEMF) ("Grit" or the "Company") has completed an internal review of all previous exploration work in order to delineate its highest priority drill targets for its upcoming drill program on its 100% held prospects in the Central Finland Lithium Exploration Project. The Company is pleased to announce that preparation for a maiden diamond drilling project, targeting Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) type pegmatites at Kyrola and Mörkylä targets, is underway.

Highlights

Grit Metals completes technical review of Central Finland lithium targets following appointment of new VP Exploration and Technical Advisory Board

Maiden diamond drilling program planned for late Q1 through early Q2 targeting multiple grassroots prospects

Kyrola and Mörkylä advanced to drill-ready status after geological and geochemical reassessment

Targets located within the Kaustinen lithium district, as close as ~1.5 km along strike from Keliber JV ground held by Sibanye-Stillwater

Multiple spodumene-bearing boulder trends identified across Nabba, Jylhä and Tastula permits indicating strong exploration upside

Further Details

Following the appointment of a new Vice President of Exploration and a new technical advisory board (disclosed December 4, 2025) Grit Metals' technical team has been actively engaged in a comprehensive review of surface sampling assay datasets and a systematic reassessment of the Company's priority exploration targets. This work has focused on validating existing geochemical results, refining geological interpretations, and identifying opportunities to enhance drill targeting across the portfolio. The ongoing evaluation forms part of Grit Metals' broader strategy to strengthen its technical foundation and ensure future exploration programs are guided by robust, data-driven insights.

Key targets have been refined across several permits:

At the Nabba Permit, the Kyrola target comprises an approximately 850 m by 110 m transported boulder anomaly with a coherent geochemical trend and an interpreted up-ice pegmatite source located approximately 300 to 500 metres northwest. Kyrola is a priority drill target.

The Jylhä Permit hosts multiple targets including Mörkylä, located approximately 1.5 kilometres southwest of the Leviäkangas lithium deposit (0.47 Mt at 0.70% Li2O), where a 275-metre boulder trend containing coarse spodumene has been defined and is scheduled for drilling. Additional spodumene-bearing boulder trends have been identified at Jylhä North, as well as emerging targets at Jylhä South and Southwest.

At the Tastula Permit, located approximately four kilometres northeast of the Länttä deposit (1.33 Mt at 1.20% Li2O), early-stage coarse-grained spodumene boulder clusters have been identified at Tastula North.

The Emmes Permit, a 4,071-hectare landholding north of Jylhä, remains underexplored and provides additional regional exploration potential.

Grit Metals' exploration targets are located within the emerging Kaustinen lithium district, in some cases as little as 1.5 km along strike from ground held by Sibanye-Stillwater through the Keliber joint venture (Figure 1). With the Keliber lithium project advancing through development and construction, the Company believes the proximity to active operations, infrastructure and established operators supports the district-scale potential of lithium mineralisation and enhances the strategic positioning of its exploration portfolio.





Figure 1: Grit Exploration targets (red) in relation to the Keliber Project deposits (green) and infrastructure. Source: modified from Keliber

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9006/285488_84170bf084242abd_001full.jpg

Grit's technical team have been on the ground in Finland, working closely with local landowners, technical consultants and drilling contractors in preparation for a maiden diamond drilling program, aimed at advancing at least two grassroots targets. This program is due to start late Q1 to early Q2.

QP statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jake Clark, RPGeo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mineralisation on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Company's properties.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites in central Finland. The Company's exploration licences are located within 1 km of Keliber's mine and production complex, a €600 million investment by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with Finnish Minerals Group (www.mineralsgroup.fi). The Keliber complex, which is currently in commissioning, will comprise open-pit and underground mining, a central spodumene concentrator and a lithium hydroxide plant at tidewater in Kokkola, creating a complete hard-rock lithium supply chain in the region (source: www.sibanyestillwater.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This new release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements obtaining regarding regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V; the anticipated effects of the investor awareness campaigns; the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the presence of lithium mineralization at, and the exploration and development potential of, the Finland Pegmatite Project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include obtaining regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V, in a timely manner or at all; Plutus performing its obligations under the Agreement as anticipated; market conditions supporting improved liquidity of the shares; economic conditions; mineral prices; and anticipated costs and expenditures; the costs of any anticipated work programs and the ability to fund such costs; required approvals in connection with any work programs and the ability to obtain such approvals; risks inherent in exploration as well as those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A.

The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285488

Source: Grit Metals Corp.