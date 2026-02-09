Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: K9T) (OTCQB: EUEMF) ("Grit" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), to provide the Company with marketing and communications services for a twelve-month term commencing on February 9, 2026. Plutus is providing the consulting services pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") entered into with the Company. The services to be provided under the Agreement include consulting services relating to advertising, marketing, public relations strategies and building advertisement-based investor awareness of the Company through Plutus' network in the European investment markets. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus a media budget of €100,000 up to €250,000 for media purchasing.

Plutus has a business address at Buchtstrasse 13, Bremen 28195, Germany and can be contacted at (email: contact@plutuinves.de), or by telephone: (+49 42117540174). Plutus and its principals are arm's length to the Company and Plutus has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, though it may acquire securities in the future. Marco Messina is the principal of Plutus and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company.

The Agreement may be terminated by either party at any time. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Plutus will not receive common shares or options to purchase common shares of the Company as compensation. The Agreement and the engagement of Plutus pursuant thereto remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites in central Finland. The Company's exploration licences are located within 1 km of Keliber's mine and production complex, a €600 million investment by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with Finnish Minerals Group (www.mineralsgroup.fi). The Keliber complex, which is currently in commissioning, will comprise open-pit and underground mining, a central spodumene concentrator and a lithium hydroxide plant at tidewater in Kokkola, creating a complete hard-rock lithium supply chain in the region (source: www.sibanyestillwater.com).

