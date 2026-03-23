New Modular, Field-Serviceable Solution Combines Single-Pair Ethernet and Configurable Power in a Single Ruggedized Footprint

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology company and Winchester Interconnect, an Aptiv company and leading supplier of high-performance interconnect solutions, today launched Modulus, a ruggedized, modular connector platform that combines high-speed Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) and configurable power in a compact, field-serviceable design. Built for emerging Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite programs and unmanned aerial systems (UAS), Modulus gives engineers the ability to future-proof dense platforms by streamlining development, optimizing signal, data, and power configuration into a single connector footprint, and simplifying serviceability by replacing individual modules in the field without pulling the full assembly.

Space and drone programs are being developed on an aggressive timeline. Leading commercial satellite operators have already outgrown what conventional connectors can handle. Engineers are under pressure to reduce size, weight, and power without sacrificing performance. Modulus combines Winchester's ruggedized connector expertise with Aptiv's proven high-reliability connector technology, giving programs a platform they can adapt as requirements change, without a full connector redesign each time.

"Satellite and drone programs are trying to do more with less time in the lab," said Joseph Massaro, Vice Chair and President, Engineered Components. "Modulus gives engineers the configurability they need with signal, power, and high-speed data in one platform, without giving up the ruggedness space and defense applications demand. Programs can mix-and-match modules to get the exact solution they need and service them in the field."

Modulus supports multi-megabit throughput and next-generation Single Pair Ethernet data transmission, with field-configurable technology and quick-turn maintenance capabilities for small satellite constellations through tactical UAS missions.

Key Advantages of Modulus Connector Platform

Modular Architecture: Configurable signal, power, and high-speed data within a single connector footprint, eliminating configuration change redesigns

Configurable signal, power, and high-speed data within a single connector footprint, eliminating configuration change redesigns Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) Capability: Supports next-generation high-speed data transmission for space and UAS applications

Supports next-generation high-speed data transmission for space and UAS applications Field-Serviceable: Individual modules can be replaced without removing the full connector assembly, reducing maintenance time and keeping programs on schedule

Individual modules can be replaced without removing the full connector assembly, reducing maintenance time and keeping programs on schedule SwaP Optimized: Compact, lightweight construction for space-constrained platforms

Compact, lightweight construction for space-constrained platforms Scalable: Standardized interface across multiple satellite or drone program variants

Standardized interface across multiple satellite or drone program variants Ruggedized: Engineered for shock, vibration, and harsh operating environments

"The biggest challenge was maintaining signal integrity and power performance on a truly modular architecture," said Clint Schlosser, Senior Product Manager, Winchester Interconnect. "Each module carries stringent high-speed data requirements while sitting next to power and signal contacts in a small footprint. Modulusaddresses that with controlled impedance, contact geometry optimization, and ruggedized materials, delivering predictable performance in harsh space and defense environments."

With Modulus, Aptiv and Winchester Interconnect continue to deliver scalable interconnect solutions that help customers reduce system complexity and maintain operational readiness in the most demanding applications.

For more information, visit the Modulus product page or stop by the Winchester Interconnect exhibit at SATShow in Washington, DC, March 23-26, 2026.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology company enabling more automated, electrified and digitalized solutions across multiple end-markets. Visit aptiv.com.

About Winchester Interconnect

Winchester Interconnect, a subsidiary of Aptiv PLC, is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision connectors, cable assemblies, and cables for mission-critical applications in military, aerospace, industrial, medical, and space markets where unmatched performance and reliability are essential. With engineering and manufacturing locations around the world, Winchester partners closely with customers to deliver customized interconnect solutions that perform in the most demanding environments. Winchester Interconnect is part of Aptiv's Engineered Components Group, which brings together materials science, advanced manufacturing, and interconnect expertise to power the next generation of intelligent systems across industries. Learn more at www.winconn.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Lisa Scalzo

Lisa.Scalzo@aptiv.com

Brooke Sinko

b.sinko@winconn.com