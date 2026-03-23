

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Monday announced that it has been selected by ST LNG, LLC to supply critical gas compression, power generation equipment, and project development support for the latter's proposed 8.4 million tonnes per annum liquefied natural gas export terminal offshore of Matagorda, Texas.



As per the deal, the company will provide two LM6000PF gas turbine-driven centrifugal compressor trains and three NovaLT 16 gas turbine generator packages.



Baker Hughes believes the agreement represents a significant milestone as the project progresses toward Final Investment Decision. Additionally, it expects to recognize orders associated with this agreement as the project advances.



In the pre-market hours, BKR is trading at $61.08, up 1.21 percent on the Nasdaq.



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