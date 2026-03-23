

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The pilot and co-pilot of a passenger plane have died after it collided with a firefighting truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night.



A Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada hit a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle at around 11:40 p.m. ET, reports quoting the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.



The fire truck was reportedly responding to a separate incident in a nearby flight, while the CRJ 900 model plane, carrying 72 passengers and four crew members from Montreal, had landed at the LaGuardia Airport.



a sergeant and police officer who were inside the firefighting vehicle were hospitalized with injuries.



A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, said the airport is closed, and a thorough investigation will be carried out.



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