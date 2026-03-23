

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have announced its tenth consecutive month of zero releases at the border, continuing its trend of historically low border crossings. February data also showed that CBP recorded its highest single month of drug seizures since October 2021.



'Ten straight months of ZERO illegal aliens released at the border. President Trump promised to secure the Border, and that is a promise we delivered,' said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. 'We have the most secure border in American history. Our borders are CLOSED to lawbreakers.'



'February marks the tenth straight month that U.S. Border Patrol has not released a single illegal alien into the interior of the United States - a clear reflection of the enforcement-first posture restoring integrity to our nation's borders,' said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. 'While threats to our national and economic security continue to evolve, so does our resolve to meet them, as we carry out our mission of protecting the homeland while facilitating lawful travel and trade.'



The sustained decline in illegal border crossings and apprehensions are now at levels not seen in more than three decades, CBP said in a press release. With daily apprehensions down 95 percent from the previous administration and 13 consecutive months of fewer than 9,000 southwest border apprehensions, the border remains more secure than at any point in history.



Nationwide, CBP's encounters last month were 22 percent lower than in January.



The U.S. Border Patrol's apprehensions along the southwest border in February - 6,603 - were 92 percent lower than the monthly average over the last 33 years.



This is the 13th consecutive month of fewer than 9,000 southwest border apprehensions.



In February, CBP recorded its highest single month of drug seizures nationwide - 79,609 pounds - since October 2021, an 84 percent increase from last month.



CBP plays a central role in enforcing U.S. trade and tariff law. It identified $26 billion in duties for collection.



In February, CBP had seized 443 shipments containing counterfeit goods valued at more than $580 million.



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