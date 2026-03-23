

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump Administration has unveiled a comprehensive national legislative framework that addresses the most pressing policy topics that Artificial Intelligence presents.



This framework addresses six key objectives: Protecting Children and Empowering Parents, Safeguarding and Strengthening American Communities, Respecting Intellectual Property Rights and Supporting Creators, Preventing Censorship and Protecting Free Speech, Enabling Innovation and Ensuring American AI Dominance, Educating Americans, and Developing an AI-Ready Workforce.



The Administration is calling on Congress to give parents tools to effectively manage their children's digital environment and upbringing, such as account controls to protect their children's privacy and manage their device use.



The Trump Administration is calling on Congress to streamline permitting data centers so that they can generate power on site, enhancing grid reliability. Congress should also augment Federal government ability to combat AI-enabled scams and address AI national security concerns.



In the legislative framework, the Administration is proposing an approach that promotes the creative works and unique identities of American innovators, creators, and publishers.



The Administration is proposing guardrails to ensure that AI can pursue truth and accuracy without limitation by defending free speech and First Amendment protections, while preventing AI systems from being used to silence or censor lawful political expression or dissent.



The Administration is calling on Congress to take steps to remove outdated or unnecessary barriers to innovation, accelerate the deployment of AI across industry sectors, and facilitate broad access to the testing environments needed to build and deploy world-class AI systems.



The White House said that the Trump Administration looks forward to working with Congress in the coming months to turn this framework into legislation.



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