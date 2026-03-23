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Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 14:18
4,656 Euro
+3,21 % +0,145
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5994,65315:00
4,5914,64514:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 13:58 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nordic American Tankers Limited - A tumultuous situation creates strong results


Monday, March 23, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,


The present situation is tumultuous, leading to very strong results.

The first quarter of 2026 is expected to be much better than the last quarter of 2025, which were reported February 26, 2026.

The infomation below shows the excellent performance.

Fixture 1) From the US Gulf via Cape Good Hope to the Far East. The TCE is USD 175,000 over 85 days.

Fixture 2) From West Africa to Asia. The TCE is USD 77,000 over 65 days.

Fixture 3) A 90-day fixture. The TCE rate is USD 88,000 per day.

Fixture 4) A voyage from the Baltic to Asia. The TCE is USD 150,000 over 60 days.

Fixture 5) From Guyana to Europe. The TCE is USD 41,000 over 58 days.

Fixture 6) From West Africa to Asia. The TCE is USD 94,000 over 54 days.

Fixtures 5 & 6 were concluded before the Middle East war broke out Feb 28 th.

Our operating costs are about USD 9,000/day.


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.