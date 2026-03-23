Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce first assay results from the Phase 2 drilling at the Paquin Prospect have returned bonanza gold grades. Previously reported intervals of logged visible gold (see announcement 17th February 2026) had been prioritised for analyses and returned a bonanza gold intercept of 7.5m @ 41.81 g/t Au from 182m (BO-26-63). Assay results are still pending for the remainder of hole BO-26-63, along with those for the remaining 6 drill holes of the Phase 2 drill program. Hole BO-26-63 was drilled at 3300 azimuth to test for high grade gold lodes that potentially run parallel to the previous drill-hole orientation of 2100. Veining in the gold mineralised zones indicate a complex array of vein orientations. The mineralisation is hosted on the margins and within fractures of sericite and chlorite altered dark quartz veining, within strongly deformed wacke sediments (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Core photos from BO-26-63 with assays digitised over the relevant intervals from 182.0 to 189.5m.

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Highlights

First assays received for Phase 2 drilling at Paquin result in bonanza gold intercept: 7.5m @ 41.81 g/t Au from 182m (BO-26-63)



This result is the best gold drill intersection for the Bousquet Project to date and adds confidence to the structurally-controlled mineralisation model at Paquin

Assays still pending for the remainder of BO-26-63 and an additional 6 holes

Drilling has now been completed at the Bousquet Project with 7 holes drilled for a total of 1,639m

Bousquet Gold Project located on Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, a regional structure associated with world-class gold mines (>110 Moz Au1)

Situated within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines (Agnico Eagle's La Ronde - 15.8Moz Au2 and Iamgold's Westwood - 2.4Moz Au3)

Link to Figure 2

Link to Figure 3

Table 1: Significant gold intersections (downhole) from the Phase 2 drill program at the Bousquet Gold Project*

Hole ID Prospect From (m) Width (m) g/t Au Significant

Intercept BO-26-63* Paquin 182.0 7.5 41.81 7.5m @ 41.81 g/t Au from 182.0m Inc. Paquin 182.0 4.3 60.36 4.3m @ 60.36 g/t Au from 182.0m & Paquin 182.7 2.0 109.51 2.0m @ 109.51 g/t Au from 182.7m

* Awaiting further assays for the remainder of hole BO-26-63 and the other 6 holes of the drill program.

"We are excited to see this high-grade intercept at Paquin confirming the visual gold that was logged in the drill core. These first results from the second phase of drilling highlight the potential of the high-grade lodes, and are the best drill results for the Bousquet Project to date. We look forward to seeing the outstanding assays results for BO-26-63 and the other 6 holes of the program, due in the coming weeks." Commented Sean Delaney,Olympio Metals Managing Director.

Olympio has the option to acquire an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project in Quebec from Bullion Gold Resources for total payment of C$1.25M (cash and shares) and an exploration investment of C$2M. Olympio has made payments of C$0.30M (cash and shares) to date and completed exploration spend of nearly C$1.0M. Bullion will retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest) in this project.

Competent Person's Statement, Sampling, Drilling and Analysis Details

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. Neal Leggo, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a consultant to Olympio Metals Limited. Mr. Leggo has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Leggo consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Diamond core samples (NQ) were collected in timber core trays, sequence checked, metre marked and oriented at the drill site. The drill core was logged at Explo-logik core shack in Val D'Or by Quebec qualified geologists. All drill core is NQ. All downhole surveying is done with an OMNIX42 (every 30m), rig alignment with a TN14 Gyro, diamond core was not orientated for this program. Alternatively, a downhole televiewer survey will be conducted on all holes. Proportion of core recovered for each 3-metre interval of core drilled is recorded in the drill database. All drill core was qualitatively logged by the Explo-logik staff geologist. Logging includes lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining and photography. The main rock types observed in the logging were greywacke, siltstone and conglomerate. Sample are sent to either AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay or Laboratory Expert in Rouyn-Noranda. All samples from 2025 and 2026 drilling were analysed at AGAT Laboratories; However, samples from BO-26-63 drillhole have been analysed at Laboratoire Expert. Samples sent to AGAT were analysed for Au by 50g fire assay fusion (FA) with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish (202-551), and also 34 elements by 4-acid digest with ICP_OES finish (201-070). Samples with observed or suspected coarse gold as logged by the geologist were analysed by screen Fire assay (202-121). From the pulverised sample, a 1kg sub-sample was sieved to 106µm. The +106µm fraction was analysed to extinction by FA/ICP(OES) and the -106µm fraction by FA/ICP(OES).

AGAT protocols are considered by the Qualified Person to be consistent, in general, with industry standards.

Samples sent to Laboratory Expert were analysed for Au by 30gm lead fire assay (FA) with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples with values greater than 30g/t or have logged visible gold are re assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior exploration company active mainly in Quebec, particularly in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Cadillac-Extension (Langlade Prospect - VMS), and Bodo (Polymetallic) projects.

The Bousquet project is optioned to Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which may earn up to 80% of the gold project in exchange for $1.25M in cash and shares, plus $2M in exploration expenditures. Bullion would then retain a 20% undivided (net carried) interest.

The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 ha) is a drill-ready VMS project under development.

The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project with anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn). Its main prospects - Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami, and Didi - offer polymetallic, VMS, and IOCG potential.

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Table 2: Collar information for completed drill holes from Olympio drill programs at the Bousquet Project

Hole Prospect/Target Azimuth Dip Length Easting Northing Elevation Status BO-25-27 Paquin 188 -55 336 676528 5343882 324 28th Jul 2025 BO-25-28 Paquin 205 -45 252 676568 5343839 322 28th Jul 2025 BO-25-29 Paquin 195 -55 300 676496 5343909 324 12th Aug 2025 BO-25-31 Amadee 220 -45 87 676115 5343741 336 12th Aug 2025 BO-25-32 Amadee 230 -45 102 676092 5343758 334 12th Aug 2025 BO-25-33 Amadee 210 -45 102 676092 5343758 334 12th Aug 2025 BO-25-34 Amadee 210 -45 102 676038 5343774 336 12th Aug 2025 BO-25-35 Amadee 230 -45 102 676038 5343774 336 12th Aug 2025 BO-25-36 Amadee 220 -45 90 676157 5343734 334 12th Aug 2025 BO-25-37 Amadee 220 -45 222 676152 5343793 340 12th Aug 2025 BO-25-38 Amadee 230 -45 102 676202 5343726 324 12th Aug 2025 BO-25-39 Decoeur Ext. 180 -60 207 675423 5343350 308 26th Aug 2025 BO-25-40 Decoeur 220 -55 408 675089 5343598 320 26th Aug 2025 BO-25-41 Paquin 187 -51 225 676496 5343909 324 30th Sept 2025 BO-25-42 Paquin 150 -52 222 676495 5343909 325 30th Sept 2025 BO-25-43 Paquin 210 -45 234 676551 5343907 324 30th Sept 2025 BO-25-44 Paquin 210 -45 252 676796 5343897 323 30th Sept 2025 BO-25-45 Paquin 210 -45 273 676601 5343677 321 28th Oct 2025 BO-25-46 VLF 210 -45 252 676551 5343589 321 28th Oct 2025 BO-25-47 VLF 210 -45 264 676501 5343503 320 28th Oct 2025 BO-25-48 VLF 210 -45 312 676793 5343508 311 28th Oct 2025 BO-25-49 VLF 210 -50 252 676843 5343595 311 28th Oct 2025 BO-25-50 Decoeur Ext. 180 -60 162 675641 5343263 316 28th Oct 2025 BO-25-51 Decoeur Ext. 180 -60 174 675838 5343286 310 28th Oct 2025 BO-25-52 CB-1 153 -45 201 677036 5344273 338 28th Oct 2025 BO-25-53 CB-1 343 -45 252 677036 5344273 338 6th Jan 2026 BO-25-54 CB-1 155 -48 357 677011 5344327 340 28th Oct 2025 BO-25-55 CB-1 156 -45 330 676898 5344358 339 6th Jan 2026 BO-25-56 CB-1 156 -45 300 677092 5344409 339 6th Jan 2026 BO-25-57 Paquin 211 -50 204 676625 5343718 321 6th Jan 2026 BO-25-58 Paquin 210 -50 201 676674 5343705 321 6th Jan 2026 BO-25-59 Paquin 210 -50 204 676575 5343732 324 6th Jan 2026 BO-26-60 Paquin 210 -50 237 676713.9 5343817 323 Pending BO-26-61 Paquin 208 -50 192 676685 5343765 322 Pending BO-26-62 Paquin 208 -60 195 676633.8 5343776 322 Pending BO-26-63 Paquin 330 -56 249 676560.2 5343688 321 This Announcement BO-26-64 Paquin 208 -60 204 676590.2 5343801 322 Pending BO-26-65 Paquin 208 -50 162 676523.1 5343782 322 Pending BO-26-66 BRG01 165 -60 400 675992.4 5346671 357 Pending

Table 3 Significant gold intersections from 2025 drilling at the Bousquet Gold Project (Current announcement highlighted green, >= 0.5g/t Au cut-off, 1m min. width, 2m max. internal dilution (downhole))

Hole ID Prospect From

(m) Width

(m) Au g/t Significant Intercept BO-26-63 Paquin 182 7.5 41.81 7.50m @ 41.81 g/t Au from 182.70m BO-25-27 Paquin 34 1.5 0.62 1.50m @ 0.62 g/t Au from 34.00m BO-25-27 Paquin 183 6.4 6.54 6.40m @ 6.54 g/t Au from 183.00m BO-25-27 Paquin 199.5 1.5 0.83 1.50m @ 0.83 g/t Au from 199.50m BO-25-27 Paquin 218 1.55 2.05 1.55m @ 2.05 g/t Au from 218.00m BO-25-28 Paquin 42 1 0.77 1.00m @ 0.77 g/t Au from 42.00m BO-25-28 Paquin 138 7.9 6.2 7.90m @ 6.20 g/t Au from 138.00m BO-25-28 Paquin 235.5 1.5 54.2 1.50m @ 54.20 g/t Au from 235.50m BO-25-33 Amadee 49.3 4.55 1.71 4.55m @ 1.71 g/t Au from 49.30m BO-25-34 Amadee 31.5 1.5 4.7 1.50m @ 4.70 g/t Au from 31.50m BO-25-38 Amadee 5.65 4.5 3.29 4.50m @ 3.29 g/t Au from 5.65m BO-25-40 Decoeur 355.5 14.5 1.96 14.50m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 355.50m BO-25-53 CB-1 218.2 1.3 12.2 1.30m @ 12.20 g/t Au from 218.20m BO-25-57 Paquin 92.5 1.5 4.22 1.50m @ 4.22 g/t Au from 92.50m

Hole ID Prospect From (m) Width (m) Au g/t Significant Intercept BO-25-38 Amadee 27.4 1.15 0.54 1.15m @ 0.54 g/t Au from 27.40m BO-25-39 Decoeur 13.25 3.75 2.24 3.75m @ 2.24 g/t Au from 13.25m BO-25-40 Decoeur 338 2.15 0.84 2.15m @ 0.84 g/t Au from 338.00m BO-25-40 Decoeur 373.8 2 1.39 2.00m @ 1.39 g/t Au from 373.80m BO-25-41 Paquin 67 1.2 0.58 1.20m @ 0.58 g/t Au from 67.00m BO-25-41 Paquin 182.3 4.9 2.16 4.90m @ 2.16 g/t Au from 182.30m BO-25-41 Paquin 204 1.3 2.52 1.30m @ 2.52 g/t Au from 204.00m BO-25-42 Paquin 87 1 0.57 1.00m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 87.00m BO-25-42 Paquin 216.5 1.5 0.68 1.50m @ 0.68 g/t Au from 216.50m BO-25-43 Paquin 190 2.6 3.13 2.60m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 190.00m BO-25-43 Paquin 195 1.5 0.6 1.50m @ 0.60 g/t Au from 195.00m BO-25-43 Paquin 207 1 0.65 1.00m @ 0.65 g/t Au from 207.00m BO-25-43 Paquin 210 1 4.43 1.00m @ 4.43 g/t Au from 210.00m BO-25-44 Paquin 99.6 1.4 1.42 1.40m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 99.60m BO-25-44 Paquin 219 1 6.33 1.00m @ 6.33 g/t Au from 219.00m BO-25-45 VLF 21.75 1 1.07 1.00m @ 1.07 g/t Au from 21.75m BO-25-45 VLF 131 1 0.7 1.00m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 131.00m BO-25-45 VLF 188.5 1.1 3.43 1.10m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 188.50m BO-25-48 VLF 94.2 1.05 1.4 1.05m @ 1.40 g/t Au from 94.20m BO-25-48 VLF 103.5 1.5 0.91 1.50m @ 0.91 g/t Au from 103.50m BO-25-48 VLF 171.5 3 0.6 3.00m @ 0.60 g/t Au from 171.50m BO-25-49 VLF 198.8 1.32 0.55 1.32m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 198.80m BO-25-50 Decoeur Ext. 37 2 1.15 2.00m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 37.00m BO-25-51 Decoeur Ext. 47.1 7.1 1.43 7.10m @ 1.43 g/t Au from 47.10m BO-25-51 Decoeur Ext. 59.6 2.4 1.06 2.40m @ 1.06 g/t Au from 59.60m BO-25-51 Decoeur Ext. 68 1 0.5 1.00m @ 0.50 g/t Au from 68.00m BO-25-53 CB-1 225 1.5 0.66 1.50m @ 0.66 g/t Au from 225.00m BO-25-54 CB-1 224 1.35 1.54 1.35m @ 1.54 g/t Au from 224.00m BO-25-54 CB-1 245.7 1.3 0.82 1.30m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 245.70m BO-25-54 CB-1 261.8 1.5 1.18 1.50m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 261.80m BO-25-54 CB-1 279.3 1 1.73 1.00m @ 1.73 g/t Au from 279.30m BO-25-54 CB-1 289.5 2.7 1.49 2.70m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 289.50m BO-25-54 CB-1 334 1 0.6 1.00m @ 0.60 g/t Au from 334.00m BO-25-54 CB-1 341 1.5 0.61 1.50m @ 0.61 g/t Au from 341.00m BO-25-55 CB-1 156.1 1.3 0.54 1.30m @ 0.54 g/t Au from 156.10m BO-25-55 CB-1 270.9 1.45 2.04 1.45m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 270.90m BO-25-56 CB-1 250.5 1.5 0.51 1.50m @ 0.51 g/t Au from 250.50m BO-25-57 Paquin 24.35 3 2.21 3.00m @ 2.21 g/t Au from 24.35m BO-25-57 Paquin 33 3 1.16 3.00m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 33.00m BO-25-57 Paquin 49.3 1.15 1.78 1.15m @ 1.78 g/t Au from 49.30m BO-25-57 Paquin 59.8 1.2 0.5 1.20m @ 0.50 g/t Au from 59.80m BO-25-57 Paquin 61.95 1.2 1.56 1.20m @ 1.56 g/t Au from 61.95m BO-25-57 Paquin 183 1.3 1.16 1.30m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 183.00m BO-25-58 Paquin 25.1 1.3 0.58 1.30m @ 0.58 g/t Au from 25.10m BO-25-58 Paquin 48.5 1.15 1.07 1.15m @ 1.07 g/t Au from 48.50m BO-25-58 Paquin 64.35 1.35 1.73 1.35m @ 1.73 g/t Au from 64.35m BO-25-58 Paquin 126 1 1.13 1.00m @ 1.13 g/t Au from 126.00m BO-25-59 Paquin 23.75 1.45 0.83 1.45m @ 0.83 g/t Au from 23.75m BO-25-59 Paquin 50.5 1.1 0.62 1.10m @ 0.62 g/t Au from 50.50m BO-25-59 Paquin 70.15 4.25 0.98 4.25m @ 0.98 g/t Au from 70.15m BO-25-59 Paquin 76.7 1.3 0.89 1.30m @ 0.89 g/t Au from 76.70m BO-25-59 Paquin 108 1.5 0.57 1.50m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 108.00m BO-25-59 Paquin 187.7 1 0.98 1.00m @ 0.98 g/t Au from 187.70m

References

1Poulsen, K., 2017 The Larder Lake-Cadillac Break and Its Gold Districts, Economic Geology, v. 19, pp. 133-167

2NI 43-101 Technical Report, La Ronde Complex, Québec, Canada, 24 March 2023

3Iamgold Corporation, Table 3: Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, 31 December 2023, retrieved from https://s202.q4cdn.com/468687163/files/doc_news/2024/02/iag-2024-mrmr-estimate.pdf

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289509

Source: Bullion Gold Resources Corporation