Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce first assay results from the Phase 2 drilling at the Paquin Prospect have returned bonanza gold grades. Previously reported intervals of logged visible gold (see announcement 17th February 2026) had been prioritised for analyses and returned a bonanza gold intercept of 7.5m @ 41.81 g/t Au from 182m (BO-26-63). Assay results are still pending for the remainder of hole BO-26-63, along with those for the remaining 6 drill holes of the Phase 2 drill program. Hole BO-26-63 was drilled at 3300 azimuth to test for high grade gold lodes that potentially run parallel to the previous drill-hole orientation of 2100. Veining in the gold mineralised zones indicate a complex array of vein orientations. The mineralisation is hosted on the margins and within fractures of sericite and chlorite altered dark quartz veining, within strongly deformed wacke sediments (Figure 1).
Figure 1 Core photos from BO-26-63 with assays digitised over the relevant intervals from 182.0 to 189.5m.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10471/289509_82e75433841ab97e_002full.jpg
Highlights
- First assays received for Phase 2 drilling at Paquin result in bonanza gold intercept:
- 7.5m @ 41.81 g/t Au from 182m (BO-26-63)
- This result is the best gold drill intersection for the Bousquet Project to date and adds confidence to the structurally-controlled mineralisation model at Paquin
- Assays still pending for the remainder of BO-26-63 and an additional 6 holes
- Drilling has now been completed at the Bousquet Project with 7 holes drilled for a total of 1,639m
- Bousquet Gold Project located on Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, a regional structure associated with world-class gold mines (>110 Moz Au1)
- Situated within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines (Agnico Eagle's La Ronde - 15.8Moz Au2 and Iamgold's Westwood - 2.4Moz Au3)
Link to Figure 2
Link to Figure 3
Table 1: Significant gold intersections (downhole) from the Phase 2 drill program at the Bousquet Gold Project*
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|Width (m)
|g/t Au
|Significant
Intercept
|BO-26-63*
|Paquin
|182.0
|7.5
|41.81
|7.5m @ 41.81 g/t Au from 182.0m
|Inc.
|Paquin
|182.0
|4.3
|60.36
|4.3m @ 60.36 g/t Au from 182.0m
|&
|Paquin
|182.7
|2.0
|109.51
|2.0m @ 109.51 g/t Au from 182.7m
* Awaiting further assays for the remainder of hole BO-26-63 and the other 6 holes of the drill program.
"We are excited to see this high-grade intercept at Paquin confirming the visual gold that was logged in the drill core. These first results from the second phase of drilling highlight the potential of the high-grade lodes, and are the best drill results for the Bousquet Project to date. We look forward to seeing the outstanding assays results for BO-26-63 and the other 6 holes of the program, due in the coming weeks." Commented Sean Delaney,Olympio Metals Managing Director.
Olympio has the option to acquire an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project in Quebec from Bullion Gold Resources for total payment of C$1.25M (cash and shares) and an exploration investment of C$2M. Olympio has made payments of C$0.30M (cash and shares) to date and completed exploration spend of nearly C$1.0M. Bullion will retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest) in this project.
Competent Person's Statement, Sampling, Drilling and Analysis Details
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. Neal Leggo, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a consultant to Olympio Metals Limited. Mr. Leggo has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Leggo consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Diamond core samples (NQ) were collected in timber core trays, sequence checked, metre marked and oriented at the drill site. The drill core was logged at Explo-logik core shack in Val D'Or by Quebec qualified geologists. All drill core is NQ. All downhole surveying is done with an OMNIX42 (every 30m), rig alignment with a TN14 Gyro, diamond core was not orientated for this program. Alternatively, a downhole televiewer survey will be conducted on all holes. Proportion of core recovered for each 3-metre interval of core drilled is recorded in the drill database. All drill core was qualitatively logged by the Explo-logik staff geologist. Logging includes lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining and photography. The main rock types observed in the logging were greywacke, siltstone and conglomerate. Sample are sent to either AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay or Laboratory Expert in Rouyn-Noranda. All samples from 2025 and 2026 drilling were analysed at AGAT Laboratories; However, samples from BO-26-63 drillhole have been analysed at Laboratoire Expert. Samples sent to AGAT were analysed for Au by 50g fire assay fusion (FA) with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish (202-551), and also 34 elements by 4-acid digest with ICP_OES finish (201-070). Samples with observed or suspected coarse gold as logged by the geologist were analysed by screen Fire assay (202-121). From the pulverised sample, a 1kg sub-sample was sieved to 106µm. The +106µm fraction was analysed to extinction by FA/ICP(OES) and the -106µm fraction by FA/ICP(OES).
AGAT protocols are considered by the Qualified Person to be consistent, in general, with industry standards.
Samples sent to Laboratory Expert were analysed for Au by 30gm lead fire assay (FA) with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples with values greater than 30g/t or have logged visible gold are re assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish.
About Bullion Gold Resources
Bullion Gold Resources is a junior exploration company active mainly in Quebec, particularly in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Cadillac-Extension (Langlade Prospect - VMS), and Bodo (Polymetallic) projects.
The Bousquet project is optioned to Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which may earn up to 80% of the gold project in exchange for $1.25M in cash and shares, plus $2M in exploration expenditures. Bullion would then retain a 20% undivided (net carried) interest.
The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 ha) is a drill-ready VMS project under development.
The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project with anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn). Its main prospects - Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami, and Didi - offer polymetallic, VMS, and IOCG potential.
For further information, please contact:
Guy Morissette
President and CEO
gmorissette@bulliongold.ca
Other Information
The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.
Table 2: Collar information for completed drill holes from Olympio drill programs at the Bousquet Project
|Hole
|Prospect/Target
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Status
|BO-25-27
|Paquin
|188
|-55
|336
|676528
|5343882
|324
|28th Jul 2025
|BO-25-28
|Paquin
|205
|-45
|252
|676568
|5343839
|322
|28th Jul 2025
|BO-25-29
|Paquin
|195
|-55
|300
|676496
|5343909
|324
|12th Aug 2025
|BO-25-31
|Amadee
|220
|-45
|87
|676115
|5343741
|336
|12th Aug 2025
|BO-25-32
|Amadee
|230
|-45
|102
|676092
|5343758
|334
|12th Aug 2025
|BO-25-33
|Amadee
|210
|-45
|102
|676092
|5343758
|334
|12th Aug 2025
|BO-25-34
|Amadee
|210
|-45
|102
|676038
|5343774
|336
|12th Aug 2025
|BO-25-35
|Amadee
|230
|-45
|102
|676038
|5343774
|336
|12th Aug 2025
|BO-25-36
|Amadee
|220
|-45
|90
|676157
|5343734
|334
|12th Aug 2025
|BO-25-37
|Amadee
|220
|-45
|222
|676152
|5343793
|340
|12th Aug 2025
|BO-25-38
|Amadee
|230
|-45
|102
|676202
|5343726
|324
|12th Aug 2025
|BO-25-39
|Decoeur Ext.
|180
|-60
|207
|675423
|5343350
|308
|26th Aug 2025
|BO-25-40
|Decoeur
|220
|-55
|408
|675089
|5343598
|320
|26th Aug 2025
|BO-25-41
|Paquin
|187
|-51
|225
|676496
|5343909
|324
|30th Sept 2025
|BO-25-42
|Paquin
|150
|-52
|222
|676495
|5343909
|325
|30th Sept 2025
|BO-25-43
|Paquin
|210
|-45
|234
|676551
|5343907
|324
|30th Sept 2025
|BO-25-44
|Paquin
|210
|-45
|252
|676796
|5343897
|323
|30th Sept 2025
|BO-25-45
|Paquin
|210
|-45
|273
|676601
|5343677
|321
|28th Oct 2025
|BO-25-46
|VLF
|210
|-45
|252
|676551
|5343589
|321
|28th Oct 2025
|BO-25-47
|VLF
|210
|-45
|264
|676501
|5343503
|320
|28th Oct 2025
|BO-25-48
|VLF
|210
|-45
|312
|676793
|5343508
|311
|28th Oct 2025
|BO-25-49
|VLF
|210
|-50
|252
|676843
|5343595
|311
|28th Oct 2025
|BO-25-50
|Decoeur Ext.
|180
|-60
|162
|675641
|5343263
|316
|28th Oct 2025
|BO-25-51
|Decoeur Ext.
|180
|-60
|174
|675838
|5343286
|310
|28th Oct 2025
|BO-25-52
|CB-1
|153
|-45
|201
|677036
|5344273
|338
|28th Oct 2025
|BO-25-53
|CB-1
|343
|-45
|252
|677036
|5344273
|338
|6th Jan 2026
|BO-25-54
|CB-1
|155
|-48
|357
|677011
|5344327
|340
|28th Oct 2025
|BO-25-55
|CB-1
|156
|-45
|330
|676898
|5344358
|339
|6th Jan 2026
|BO-25-56
|CB-1
|156
|-45
|300
|677092
|5344409
|339
|6th Jan 2026
|BO-25-57
|Paquin
|211
|-50
|204
|676625
|5343718
|321
|6th Jan 2026
|BO-25-58
|Paquin
|210
|-50
|201
|676674
|5343705
|321
|6th Jan 2026
|BO-25-59
|Paquin
|210
|-50
|204
|676575
|5343732
|324
|6th Jan 2026
|BO-26-60
|Paquin
|210
|-50
|237
|676713.9
|5343817
|323
|Pending
|BO-26-61
|Paquin
|208
|-50
|192
|676685
|5343765
|322
|Pending
|BO-26-62
|Paquin
|208
|-60
|195
|676633.8
|5343776
|322
|Pending
|BO-26-63
|Paquin
|330
|-56
|249
|676560.2
|5343688
|321
|This Announcement
|BO-26-64
|Paquin
|208
|-60
|204
|676590.2
|5343801
|322
|Pending
|BO-26-65
|Paquin
|208
|-50
|162
|676523.1
|5343782
|322
|Pending
|BO-26-66
|BRG01
|165
|-60
|400
|675992.4
|5346671
|357
|Pending
Table 3 Significant gold intersections from 2025 drilling at the Bousquet Gold Project (Current announcement highlighted green, >= 0.5g/t Au cut-off, 1m min. width, 2m max. internal dilution (downhole))
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Au g/t
|Significant Intercept
|BO-26-63
|Paquin
|182
|7.5
|41.81
|7.50m @ 41.81 g/t Au from 182.70m
|BO-25-27
|Paquin
|34
|1.5
|0.62
|1.50m @ 0.62 g/t Au from 34.00m
|BO-25-27
|Paquin
|183
|6.4
|6.54
|6.40m @ 6.54 g/t Au from 183.00m
|BO-25-27
|Paquin
|199.5
|1.5
|0.83
|1.50m @ 0.83 g/t Au from 199.50m
|BO-25-27
|Paquin
|218
|1.55
|2.05
|1.55m @ 2.05 g/t Au from 218.00m
|BO-25-28
|Paquin
|42
|1
|0.77
|1.00m @ 0.77 g/t Au from 42.00m
|BO-25-28
|Paquin
|138
|7.9
|6.2
|7.90m @ 6.20 g/t Au from 138.00m
|BO-25-28
|Paquin
|235.5
|1.5
|54.2
|1.50m @ 54.20 g/t Au from 235.50m
|BO-25-33
|Amadee
|49.3
|4.55
|1.71
|4.55m @ 1.71 g/t Au from 49.30m
|BO-25-34
|Amadee
|31.5
|1.5
|4.7
|1.50m @ 4.70 g/t Au from 31.50m
|BO-25-38
|Amadee
|5.65
|4.5
|3.29
|4.50m @ 3.29 g/t Au from 5.65m
|BO-25-40
|Decoeur
|355.5
|14.5
|1.96
|14.50m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 355.50m
|BO-25-53
|CB-1
|218.2
|1.3
|12.2
|1.30m @ 12.20 g/t Au from 218.20m
|BO-25-57
|Paquin
|92.5
|1.5
|4.22
|1.50m @ 4.22 g/t Au from 92.50m
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|Width (m)
|Au g/t
|Significant Intercept
|BO-25-38
|Amadee
|27.4
|1.15
|0.54
|1.15m @ 0.54 g/t Au from 27.40m
|BO-25-39
|Decoeur
|13.25
|3.75
|2.24
|3.75m @ 2.24 g/t Au from 13.25m
|BO-25-40
|Decoeur
|338
|2.15
|0.84
|2.15m @ 0.84 g/t Au from 338.00m
|BO-25-40
|Decoeur
|373.8
|2
|1.39
|2.00m @ 1.39 g/t Au from 373.80m
|BO-25-41
|Paquin
|67
|1.2
|0.58
|1.20m @ 0.58 g/t Au from 67.00m
|BO-25-41
|Paquin
|182.3
|4.9
|2.16
|4.90m @ 2.16 g/t Au from 182.30m
|BO-25-41
|Paquin
|204
|1.3
|2.52
|1.30m @ 2.52 g/t Au from 204.00m
|BO-25-42
|Paquin
|87
|1
|0.57
|1.00m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 87.00m
|BO-25-42
|Paquin
|216.5
|1.5
|0.68
|1.50m @ 0.68 g/t Au from 216.50m
|BO-25-43
|Paquin
|190
|2.6
|3.13
|2.60m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 190.00m
|BO-25-43
|Paquin
|195
|1.5
|0.6
|1.50m @ 0.60 g/t Au from 195.00m
|BO-25-43
|Paquin
|207
|1
|0.65
|1.00m @ 0.65 g/t Au from 207.00m
|BO-25-43
|Paquin
|210
|1
|4.43
|1.00m @ 4.43 g/t Au from 210.00m
|BO-25-44
|Paquin
|99.6
|1.4
|1.42
|1.40m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 99.60m
|BO-25-44
|Paquin
|219
|1
|6.33
|1.00m @ 6.33 g/t Au from 219.00m
|BO-25-45
|VLF
|21.75
|1
|1.07
|1.00m @ 1.07 g/t Au from 21.75m
|BO-25-45
|VLF
|131
|1
|0.7
|1.00m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 131.00m
|BO-25-45
|VLF
|188.5
|1.1
|3.43
|1.10m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 188.50m
|BO-25-48
|VLF
|94.2
|1.05
|1.4
|1.05m @ 1.40 g/t Au from 94.20m
|BO-25-48
|VLF
|103.5
|1.5
|0.91
|1.50m @ 0.91 g/t Au from 103.50m
|BO-25-48
|VLF
|171.5
|3
|0.6
|3.00m @ 0.60 g/t Au from 171.50m
|BO-25-49
|VLF
|198.8
|1.32
|0.55
|1.32m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 198.80m
|BO-25-50
|Decoeur Ext.
|37
|2
|1.15
|2.00m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 37.00m
|BO-25-51
|Decoeur Ext.
|47.1
|7.1
|1.43
|7.10m @ 1.43 g/t Au from 47.10m
|BO-25-51
|Decoeur Ext.
|59.6
|2.4
|1.06
|2.40m @ 1.06 g/t Au from 59.60m
|BO-25-51
|Decoeur Ext.
|68
|1
|0.5
|1.00m @ 0.50 g/t Au from 68.00m
|BO-25-53
|CB-1
|225
|1.5
|0.66
|1.50m @ 0.66 g/t Au from 225.00m
|BO-25-54
|CB-1
|224
|1.35
|1.54
|1.35m @ 1.54 g/t Au from 224.00m
|BO-25-54
|CB-1
|245.7
|1.3
|0.82
|1.30m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 245.70m
|BO-25-54
|CB-1
|261.8
|1.5
|1.18
|1.50m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 261.80m
|BO-25-54
|CB-1
|279.3
|1
|1.73
|1.00m @ 1.73 g/t Au from 279.30m
|BO-25-54
|CB-1
|289.5
|2.7
|1.49
|2.70m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 289.50m
|BO-25-54
|CB-1
|334
|1
|0.6
|1.00m @ 0.60 g/t Au from 334.00m
|BO-25-54
|CB-1
|341
|1.5
|0.61
|1.50m @ 0.61 g/t Au from 341.00m
|BO-25-55
|CB-1
|156.1
|1.3
|0.54
|1.30m @ 0.54 g/t Au from 156.10m
|BO-25-55
|CB-1
|270.9
|1.45
|2.04
|1.45m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 270.90m
|BO-25-56
|CB-1
|250.5
|1.5
|0.51
|1.50m @ 0.51 g/t Au from 250.50m
|BO-25-57
|Paquin
|24.35
|3
|2.21
|3.00m @ 2.21 g/t Au from 24.35m
|BO-25-57
|Paquin
|33
|3
|1.16
|3.00m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 33.00m
|BO-25-57
|Paquin
|49.3
|1.15
|1.78
|1.15m @ 1.78 g/t Au from 49.30m
|BO-25-57
|Paquin
|59.8
|1.2
|0.5
|1.20m @ 0.50 g/t Au from 59.80m
|BO-25-57
|Paquin
|61.95
|1.2
|1.56
|1.20m @ 1.56 g/t Au from 61.95m
|BO-25-57
|Paquin
|183
|1.3
|1.16
|1.30m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 183.00m
|BO-25-58
|Paquin
|25.1
|1.3
|0.58
|1.30m @ 0.58 g/t Au from 25.10m
|BO-25-58
|Paquin
|48.5
|1.15
|1.07
|1.15m @ 1.07 g/t Au from 48.50m
|BO-25-58
|Paquin
|64.35
|1.35
|1.73
|1.35m @ 1.73 g/t Au from 64.35m
|BO-25-58
|Paquin
|126
|1
|1.13
|1.00m @ 1.13 g/t Au from 126.00m
|BO-25-59
|Paquin
|23.75
|1.45
|0.83
|1.45m @ 0.83 g/t Au from 23.75m
|BO-25-59
|Paquin
|50.5
|1.1
|0.62
|1.10m @ 0.62 g/t Au from 50.50m
|BO-25-59
|Paquin
|70.15
|4.25
|0.98
|4.25m @ 0.98 g/t Au from 70.15m
|BO-25-59
|Paquin
|76.7
|1.3
|0.89
|1.30m @ 0.89 g/t Au from 76.70m
|BO-25-59
|Paquin
|108
|1.5
|0.57
|1.50m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 108.00m
|BO-25-59
|Paquin
|187.7
|1
|0.98
|1.00m @ 0.98 g/t Au from 187.70m
References
1Poulsen, K., 2017 The Larder Lake-Cadillac Break and Its Gold Districts, Economic Geology, v. 19, pp. 133-167
2NI 43-101 Technical Report, La Ronde Complex, Québec, Canada, 24 March 2023
3Iamgold Corporation, Table 3: Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, 31 December 2023, retrieved from https://s202.q4cdn.com/468687163/files/doc_news/2024/02/iag-2024-mrmr-estimate.pdf
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289509
Source: Bullion Gold Resources Corporation