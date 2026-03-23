Hexicon AB: Hexicon completes conversion in accordance with previously announced MoU

Hexicon AB (publ) today announces that the conversion described in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) published on 19 September 2025 has now been completed. In accordance with the MoU, Wallstreet Aktiebolag has converted approximately SEK 28 million of outstanding loans into an equity stake in Hexicon's IP company, Freia Offshore AB.

The purpose of the transaction is to establish long-term conditions for the commercialisation and further development of the Hexicon Group's patented technology. Following completion of the conversion, Wallstreet Aktiebolag holds a 49 percent ownership interest in Freia Offshore AB, which holds the Hexicon Group's patented technology. In addition to strengthening the strategic collaboration, the transaction also enhances Hexicon's financial position by reducing its debt.

The conversion has been carried out in accordance with the principles communicated in the press release dated 19 September 2025 and entails that the relevant portion of Wallstreet's loan has been settled through ownership in the IP company.

CEO of Hexicon Marcus Thor, comments:

"The completion of the conversion in accordance with the MoU marks an important milestone for Hexicon. It strengthens our balance sheet and establishes clear, long-term conditions for the continued development of our patented technology. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Wallstreet as a strong industrial partner."

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department

communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com