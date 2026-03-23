Alibaba International Launches Accio Work, an Enterprise AI Agent for Global Businesses

First introduced in November 2024 as an AI-powered B2B sourcing engine, Accio has since rapidly evolved into a full-scale AI agent, now serving over 10 million monthly active users globally. The launch of Accio Work marks a new phase in this evolution-moving beyond sourcing to a full-scale enterprise AI agent designed to support the diverse operational needs of SMEs worldwide.

"Our vision is to democratize enterprise-grade AI," said Kuo Zhang, President of Alibaba.com and VP of Alibaba International. "We want every entrepreneur-regardless of team size-to access an intelligent workforce that operates with the scale of a major corporation. Small businesses will find Accio Work especially useful."

A Proactive, Ready-to-Use "Agent Team"

For non-technical entrepreneurs, building a custom AI workforce usually means navigating complex engineering and risky deployments. Accio Work removes these barriers with a pre-configured team of agents designed for the entire SME lifecycle-from initial market analysis, design, and sourcing to long-term store optimization and inventory monitoring.

Its secret lies in dynamic orchestration: upon receiving a goal, the system instantly assembles a cross-functional "squad" of specialized agents - analysts, creators, logistics experts - to work in parallel.

Beyond handling long-term operations, the agent team proactively provides strategic insights and suggestions. This enables SMEs and solo founders to run end-to-end global commerce workflows with enterprise-grade precision, requiring no code or setup.

Autonomous Execution and Global Connectivity

Accio Work enables entrepreneurs to run online businesses or physical stores with a new level of automation, specifically designed to alleviate the heavy operational burden faced by SMEs. Users can deploy a customizable fleet of AI agents to handle critical tasks, including:

Automated Compliance : Managing real-time VAT filings, tax refunds, and customs documentation across more than 100 markets.

: Managing real-time VAT filings, tax refunds, and customs documentation across more than 100 markets. Autonomous Sourcing : Executing Request for Quotations (RFQs) and conducting multi-round negotiations with suppliers to secure optimal terms.

: Executing Request for Quotations (RFQs) and conducting multi-round negotiations with suppliers to secure optimal terms. Operational Integration: Driving marketing automation and overseeing logistics through tools like Telegram and WhatsApp.

Additionally, Accio Work allows users to encapsulate their unique processes into reusable "skills," enabling them to standardize, share, or even monetize their expertise.

Alibaba Ecosystem-Driven Reliability and Security

Built on Alibaba Group's proprietary ecosystem, Accio Work is structurally engineered to minimize AI hallucinations. Unlike models reliant on general knowledge prone to inaccuracies, Accio Work draws directly from real-time consumer trends and actual business transaction records across Alibaba's e-commerce platforms. This foundation ensures every output is specific, accurate, and commercially relevant.

Recognizing the sensitivity of delegating critical tasks to AI, Accio Work employs a security-first approach featuring sandboxed environments and granular permission management. High stakes actions involving finances or file access require explicit user approval, ensuring the AI operates strictly within defined boundaries. Furthermore, the system respects data sovereignty, allowing users to choose not to save any data on servers.

Accio Work will be available on www.Accio.com by the end of March.

About Alibaba International

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (Alibaba International) is dedicated to supporting the development of global digital trade with AI-powered technology. It operates various platforms with distinctive business models, covering multiple countries and regions around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939503/PR_Pic_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alibaba-international-launches-accio-work-an-enterprise-ai-agent-for-global-businesses-302721693.html