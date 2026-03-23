Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc: TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% Now Approved in China for the Treatment of Demodex Blepharitis, Triggering a $15M Milestone Payment to Tarsus

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) today announced that a $15 million milestone payment due Tarsus has been achieved following regulatory approval of TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25%, marketed as XDEMVY® in the U.S., by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of the People's Republic of China.

The approval was obtained by Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited ("Grand Pharma"), Tarsus' exclusive partner for the development and commercialization of TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis in the Greater China region, which includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

"TP-03 is once again the first and only therapy approved to address the root cause of Demodex blepharitis - marking a meaningful advance for the more than 40 million people in the region affected by this disease," said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus. "This approval underscores our commitment to bringing this much-needed treatment to patients worldwide, and we look forward to supporting Grand Pharma as they prepare for launch."

Under the terms of the agreement with Grand Pharma, Tarsus is eligible to receive the $15 million milestone payment based on regulatory approval in China and patent issuance related to TP-03, both conditions of which have been achieved, as well as further consideration from Grand Pharma upon the achievement of additional TP-03 events. These include additional regulatory milestones, China-based TP-03 sales threshold milestones, and tiered royalties for TP-03 product sales in the Greater China region.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, both of which are in Phase 2.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include statements regarding achievement of milestone payments due Tarsus and our partners' ability to commercialize TP-03 in the Greater China region, and the quotations of Tarsus' management. The words, without limitation, "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: Tarsus is heavily dependent on the successful commercialization of XDEMVY for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and the successful development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of its current and future product candidates; Tarsus' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for and successfully commercialize its products, including XDEMVY for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, and its product candidates to meet existing and future regulatory standards; Tarsus has incurred significant losses and negative cash flows from operations since inception and anticipates that it could continue to incur significant expenses and potential losses in the future; Tarsus' capital requirements are difficult to predict and may change; Tarsus may need to obtain additional funding to achieve its goals and a failure to obtain this necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms, or at all, could force Tarsus to delay, reduce, or eliminate its product development programs, commercialization efforts or other operations; Tarsus may not ultimately be successful in educating healthcare professionals and the market about the need for treatments specifically for Demodex blepharitis and other diseases targeted by XDEMVY or our product candidates; the development and commercialization of Tarsus' products and its product candidates is dependent on intellectual property it licenses from Elanco Tiergesundheit AG; Tarsus expects to expand its development, regulatory, operational, sales, marketing, and distribution capabilities and Tarsus may encounter difficulties in managing its growth, which could disrupt its operations; the sizes of the market opportunity for XDEMVY and Tarsus' product candidates, particularly TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea, as well as TP-05 for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, have not been established with precision and may be smaller than estimated, possibly materially; the results of Tarsus' earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future results; any termination or suspension of, or delays in the commencement or completion of, Tarsus' planned clinical trials could result in increased costs, delay or limit its ability to generate revenue from net product sales and adversely affect its commercial prospects; if Tarsus is unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for XDEMVY or its product candidates, or if the scope of the intellectual property protection is not sufficiently broad, Tarsus' competitors could develop and commercialize products similar or identical to Tarsus' products; and if Tarsus is unable to access capital (including but not limited to cash, cash equivalents, and credit facilities) and/or loses capital, as a result of potential failure of any financial institutions that Tarsus does business with directly or indirectly. Further, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements and they are detailed from time to time in the reports Tarsus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Tarsus' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on February 23, 2026, copies of which are posted on its website and are available from Tarsus without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus' management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

akemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:

David Nakasone

Head of Investor Relations

(949) 620-3223

DNakasone@tarsusrx.com