

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Giving a ray of hope towards ending hostilities in the 24-days-old Middle East war, President Donald Trump said he will 'postpone any and all strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure' for five days following 'productive conversations' regarding a 'complete and total resolution' to the conflict.



'I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,' he said in a statement posted on TruthSocial Monday.



'Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,' he added.



Trump, however, didn't give details about the US-Iran talks, and what it could mean going forward.



On the other side, the Iranian regime refuted Trump's claims, saying that he aims to buy time for US military plans and reduce energy prices.



Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency quoted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying, 'The US President's statements are within the framework of efforts to reduce energy prices and gain time to implement his military plans.'



'There are initiatives by regional countries to de-escalate tensions, and our response to all of them is clear: We are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington,' it added.



Trump's latest statement on the war helped the energy markets to ease pressure in expectation of a more normal supply of oil and gas. Brent crude oil price dipped by 13 percent to about $96 per barrel, while LNG prices fell from 159p a therm to about 139p.



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