New enrollment options simplify user enrollment for YubiKeys, fast tracking Microsoft and Ping Identity customers to passwordless authentication

Regulatory News

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), a cybersecurity company and creator of the YubiKey, the most secure passkey, today at RSA Conference announced the expansion of its Enrollment services available exclusively through YubiKey as a Service to include support for simple and secure in-the-field enrollment of YubiKeys for Microsoft and PingID environments. These expanded enrollment options help customers fast track to phishing-resistance and passwordless, and more easily customize and secure their EntraID and PingOne PingID registration and account recovery experiences.

As part of expanding the scope of Enrollment services, Yubico is introducing a new Enrollment app: YubiKey as a Service Enroll, currently in Limited Early Access for Android users. With feedback from enterprise customers during this phase, the final offering will be available as both a standalone app and an SDK. These capabilities will provide enterprises with the components required to build a custom experience for IT and HR teams for streamlined user onboarding.

"As cyber attacks become more sophisticated, organizations are increasingly seeking faster ways to eliminate passwords and protect users from phishing-based credential theft," said Albert Biketi, chief product and technology officer at Yubico. "The expansion of YubiKey as a Service with these new Enrollment service options makes it easier for IT or business line managers to easily enroll and recover YubiKeys for their users. It also gives organizations the flexibility to integrate YubiKey deployment directly into their existing workflows fast-tracking passwordless adoption and strengthening security across the enterprise."

Flexible Enrollment Options for Passwordless Deployment at Scale

Organizations will be able to choose the enrollment approach that best fits their deployment model and needs: a fully managed enrollment service with pre-configured YubiKeys, or an enrollment app or SDK, used onsite, that allows IT and non-technical staff to easily enroll YubiKeys on behalf of users.

FIDO Pre-reg: A fully managed enrollment service

A turnkey service that delivers pre-enrolled YubiKeys directly to employees, enabling passwordless login from day one. Keys are factory-programmed with user credentials and shipped globally, reducing operational overhead for IT teams. FIDO Pre-reg is currently generally available with Okta, Ping Identity and Versasec, and in Early Access with Microsoft.

YubiKey as a Service Enroll app and SDK: Instant registration or recovery for YubiKeys

Yubico's enrollment service options also offer organizations a new, intuitive app called YubiKey as a Service Enroll to quickly set up YubiKeys on behalf of users, such as new hires or existing employees. With an accompanying SDK, organizations will be able to gain the tools to integrate user enrollment, registration and account recovery directly into their existing business applications.



Now IT teams, HR departments, and onboarding teams can securely prepare and assign YubiKeys on behalf of users, enabling seamless onboarding and rapid deployment of phishing-resistant authentication faster and at greater scale than ever before. This service is now available in Limited Early Access for Microsoft and Ping Identity customers.

YubiEnroll: Command line tool to enroll YubiKeys

A free option that allows IT teams or partners to enroll YubiKeys on behalf of users and distribute them directly. YubiEnroll is a command line interface tool meant purely for technical teams to enroll YubiKeys on short notice or in regions where turnkey delivery services may not be available.

Key capabilities of the new Enrollment services include:

Secure setup from anywhere : YubiKeys can be prepared and assigned without complex IT configuration, with secure backend provisioning handled by Yubico.

: YubiKeys can be prepared and assigned without complex IT configuration, with secure backend provisioning handled by Yubico. End-to-end encrypted enrollment : All information used to configure keys is securely encrypted, protecting against interception or tampering.

: All information used to configure keys is securely encrypted, protecting against interception or tampering. Flexible delivery options : Organizations can ship keys directly or leverage logistics partners and distributors for global fulfillment.

: Organizations can ship keys directly or leverage logistics partners and distributors for global fulfillment. Full visibility and auditing : Enrollment and activation events are automatically tracked to support compliance and operational oversight.

: Enrollment and activation events are automatically tracked to support compliance and operational oversight. Easy reassignment: Keys can be securely reset and reassigned when employees change roles or leave the organization.

By combining flexible enrollment options with hardware-backed phishing resistance, YubiKey as a Service enables organizations to quickly deploy secure authentication across distributed workforces while maintaining strong governance and operational control.

The YubiKey as a Service Enroll app is in Limited Early Access for Android users, and customer feedback will shape the final offering which will also include an SDK option. To participate in the Early Access program, visit: https://www.yubico.com/products/enrollment/

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a modern cybersecurity company on a mission to make the digital world safer for everyone. As the inventor of the YubiKey, we set the gold standard for modern phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, stopping account takeovers and making secure login simple.

Since 2007, we've helped shape global authentication standards, co-created FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the original passkey. Today, our passkey technology secures people and organizations in over 160 countries transforming how digital identity is protected from onboarding to account recovery.

Trusted by the world's most security-conscious brands, governments, and institutions, YubiKeys work out of the box with hundreds of apps and services, delivering fast, passwordless access without friction or compromise.

We believe strong security should never be out of reach. Through our philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward, we donate YubiKeys to nonprofits supporting at-risk communities.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden; Santa Clara, California; and Singapore, Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com

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Contacts:

Yubico

Yubico Communications Team

press@yubico.com