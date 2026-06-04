YubiHSM 2 FIPS delivers high-assurance cryptographic protection for keys, secrets and non-human identities in modern enterprise and operational technology environments

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO), the pioneer of phishing-resistant authentication and creator of the YubiKey, today announced that YubiHSM 2 FIPS has achieved FIPS 140-3 validation with Certificate #5302, published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP). Following the YubiKey 5 FIPS Series also becoming FIPS 140-3 validated, this milestone reinforces Yubico's commitment to delivering modern hardware-backed security for organizations protecting critical infrastructure, manufacturing systems, government environments and high-assurance enterprise workloads.

Cyberattacks increasingly target cryptographic keys, machine identities and software supply chains, organizations require stronger hardware roots of trust to secure sensitive systems and operations. YubiHSM 2 FIPS is purpose-built to protect cryptographic keys and perform secure cryptographic operations inside a tamper-resistant hardware security module (HSM), helping organizations reduce exposure to key theft, credential compromise and unauthorized access.

"AI-driven cyber threats are accelerating attacks against software, identities and cryptographic infrastructure," said Albert Biketi, chief product and technology officer at Yubico. "YubiHSM 2 FIPS delivers a hardware-backed root of trust for organizations securing sensitive workloads, manufacturing systems, operational technology and critical infrastructure. Achieving FIPS 140-3 validation reinforces Yubico's commitment to delivering modern, high-assurance cryptographic security built for today's evolving threat landscape."

As U.S. Government agencies and regulated enterprises accelerate Zero Trust adoption, the FIPS 140-3 validation of Yubico's YubiHSM 2 Cryptographic Module under NIST CMVP Certificate #5302 strengthens a critical hardware-backed foundation for modern identity, data protection and AI security. NIST SP 800-207 defines Zero Trust around granular, least privilege, per request access decision in environments where the network is assumed compromised. CISA's Zero Trust Maturity Model, and the NSA Zero Trust Implementation Guides, translate those principles into maturity and implementation guidance across identity, devices, application and workloads, data, automation and analytics.

Anthropic's latest paper on Zero Trust for AI agents extends this same model to AI agents, emphasizing cryptographically rooted identities, task scoped permissions and breach ready architectures. YubiHSM helps organizations protect cryptographic keys, certificates and credentials while supporting continuous verification, least-privilege access, and cryptographically rooted trust for mission-critical systems and emerging AI agent workflows.

The YubiHSM 2 FIPS 140-3 validated module meets Overall Level 3 security requirements and provides advanced physical security protections for safeguarding cryptographic material and sensitive operations. The validation aligns with the latest FIPS 140-3 cryptographic framework and international ISO/IEC 19790 standards, helping organizations meet evolving global security and compliance expectations.

For more information on YubiHSM 2 FIPS and FIPS 140-3 validation, visit: https://www.yubico.com/products/hardware-security-module/

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a modern cybersecurity company on a mission to make the digital world safer for everyone. As the inventor of the YubiKey, we set the gold standard for modern phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, stopping account takeovers and making secure login simple.

Since 2007, we've helped shape global authentication standards, co-created FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the original passkey. Today, our passkey technology secures people and organizations in over 160 countries-transforming how digital identity is protected from onboarding to account recovery.

Trusted by the world's most security-conscious brands, governments, and institutions, Yubico solutions deliver hardware-backed trust for both human and machine identities across modern enterprise environments.

We believe strong security should never be out of reach. Through our philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward, we donate YubiKeys to nonprofits supporting at-risk communities.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden; Santa Clara, California; and Singapore, Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.

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Yubico

Yubico Communications Team

press@yubico.com