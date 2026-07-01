New membership enables Yubico to continue advancing phishing-resistant authentication and modern digital identity standards across Europe, strengthening cyber resilience and digital sovereignty amid rising identity-based cyber threats

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the pioneer of phishing-resistant authentication and creator of the original hardware-backed passkey, the YubiKey, today announced its official acceptance as a member of the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO), a pan-European public-private federation focused on empowering European cybersecurity communities. The membership empowers both Yubico and ECSO to accelerate a shared commitment to advancing phishing-resistant authentication and modern digital identity standards across Europe.

ECSO welcomes Yubico at a pivotal moment, as organizations across the continent and globally struggle to mitigate a massive wave of sophisticated credential-based attacks easily bypassing traditional passwords and legacy, phishable multi-factor authentication (MFA). As AI-driven phishing attacks targeting digital identities surged over 200% in Europe, this membership highlights Yubico's role as a trusted cybersecurity leader and innovator in digital identity protection throughout Europe.

"Welcoming Yubico to ECSO is a strong signal of where the European cybersecurity ecosystem is heading," said Dr Joanna Swiatkowska, secretary general at ECSO. "Their globally recognised expertise in authentication and identity protection reflects the level of innovation and excellence required to ensure Europe's digital sovereignty. Yubico stands as a compelling proof point that Europe can be both secure and at the forefront of global cybersecurity innovation. Welcome to the Family!"

Trusted European Roots with Global Scale: Shaping the Future of Digital Identity

While Yubico operates today as a global company supporting organizations in over 160 countries, it holds ongoing, longstanding deep roots in Europe. Founded in Sweden in 2007, the company maintains its European headquarters and significant engineering presence in Stockholm. Yubico continues its legacy of local manufacturing in Sweden, delivering European-made, high-assurance security solutions across the continent and beyond.

By partnering with ECSO, Yubico aims to expand its focus on building cyber resilient environments for European businesses, governments and critical infrastructure. The collaboration will focus heavily on education and best practices for accelerating the deployment of modern, hardware-backed passkeys like the YubiKey, eliminating insecure legacy MFA, and establishing strict accountability chains for automated enterprise environments.

"Our alliance with ECSO marks a major milestone in Yubico's mission to make the digital world safer for all," said Jerrod Chong, chief executive officer at Yubico. "Stockholm, along with our presence in countries like France, Germany and U.K., continue to anchor our commitment to European security and digital sovereignty. We look forward to partnering closely with ECSO to help organizations scale passwordless authentication responsibly, close the identity verification gap, and firmly secure both human and non-human identities across the enterprise."

Yubico's integration into the ECSO community aligns with broader structural shifts in European cyber policy, including the expanding momentum around European Digital Identity (EUDI) wallets. Yubico continues to drive open identity standards globally and has recently pioneered efforts in the EU to ensure digital identity wallets are backed by non-syncable, phishing-resistant hardware passkeys.

As European enterprises navigate tightening regulatory regimes and escalating automated threats, Yubico's role as an ECSO partner ensures that the cornerstone of modern security verifiable human presence and touch remains at the heart of the region's cyber defense strategy.

For more information, visit ECSO's press release.

About Yubico

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO) is a modern cybersecurity company on a mission to make the digital world safer for everyone. As the inventor of the YubiKey, we set the gold standard for modern phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, stopping account takeovers and making secure login simple.

Since 2007, we've helped shape global authentication standards, co-created FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the original passkey. Today, our passkey technology secures people and organizations in over 160 countries transforming how digital identity is protected from onboarding to account recovery.

Trusted by the world's most security-conscious brands, governments, and institutions, Yubico solutions deliver hardware-backed trust for both human and machine identities across modern enterprise environments.

We believe strong security should never be out of reach. Through our philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward, we donate YubiKeys to nonprofits supporting at-risk communities.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden; Santa Clara, California; and Singapore, Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.

About ECSO

The European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO) is the pan-European, private-public federation (non-profit) focused on empowering European cybersecurity communities. Established in 2016 as the European Commission's contractual partner for the Public-Private Partnership in Cybersecurity (2016-2020), we have built on the successes of that partnership to strengthen European cybersecurity by providing a platform for cooperation, community advocacy, public-private collaboration, and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630345028/en/

Contacts:

Yubico

Yubico Communications Team

press@yubico.com