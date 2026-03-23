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WKN: A0J3NX | ISIN: CH0025536027 | Ticker-Symbol: B5H
Stuttgart
23.03.26 | 15:16
561,00 Euro
+3,70 % +20,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
566,00569,0016:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 15:10 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Burckhardt Compression AG: Burckhardt Compression secures major order from Hanwha Ocean for next-generation LNG carrier series featuring new BOG compressor technology

Burckhardt Compression has been awarded a significant contract by Hanwha Ocean (South Korea) to supply 14 boil-off gas (BOG) compressors for seven 174,000 m³ LNG carriers. The project marks the first commercial deployment of Burckhardt Compression's new high-pressure boil-off gas compressor generation, specifically engineered to meet the requirements of next-generation LNG carriers.

Hanwha Ocean's latest vessel platform introduces GTT's cargo containment system NO96 Super+ and Everllence's upgraded ME-GI propulsion system operating at 330-bar gas injection pressure, resulting in lower BOG rates and improved energy consumption, meeting the future requirements for stricter emission and methane slip regulations. In close collaboration with Everllence and the Hanwha Ocean design teams, Burckhardt Compression developed the high-pressure compressor to meet these elevated performance expectations.

The compressor integrates fully into the revised ship design, forming a core element of the new vessel platform. "Winning this milestone project demonstrates our technological leadership in high-pressure ME-GI applications," said Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division of Burckhardt Compression "This compressor sets a new performance benchmark in BOG management and reinforces our role as a key technology partner for next-generation LNG carriers."

"We are very pleased to partner with Burckhardt Compression in such a significant order. Combined with these compressors, the Everllence B&W ME-GI will provide a future-proof solution for LNG and methane-powered vessels with negligible methane-slip and high fuel-efficiency, adding to its proven track record of high-performance and reliable operation, regardless of conditions." said Christian Ludwig - Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business, Everllence

This award is the biggest single order in the Marine segment in Burckhardt Compression's history. By securing this project, Burckhardt Compression establishes a lighthouse industry reference and strengthens its long-term position in the global LNG carrier market.

Attachment

  • press-release-bc-wins-major-order-lng-carrier-fleet-260323-en

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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