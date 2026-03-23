

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global markets surged in a relief rally on Monday following President Trump's comments about 'productive' talks and a temporary postponement of strikes on key Iranian energy facilities.



Wall Street Futures have jumped close to 1.5 percent. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading with strong gains. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a heavily negative note.



The dollar index has retreated following President Trump's comments. Bond yields eased with the retreat in crude oil prices.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are currently trading with overnight losses of close to 9 percent. Gold and silver are trading with heavy overnight losses. Cryptocurrencies are however trading with strong overnight gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,231.90, up 1.44% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,599.00, up 1.42% Germany's DAX at 22,755.67, up 1.60% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,938.21, up 0.20% France's CAC 40 at 7,755.81, up 1.18% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,592.75, up 1.66% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 51,515.49, down 3.48% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,365.90, down 0.74% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,813.28, down 3.63% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,382.47, down 3.54% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,405.75, down 6.49%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1601, up 0.26% GBP/USD at 1.3415, up 0.55% USD/JPY at 158.58, down 0.41% AUD/USD at 0.7017, down 0.10% USD/CAD at 1.3710, down 0.10% Dollar Index at 99.16, down 0.48%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.364%, down 1.04% Germany at 2.9903%, down 1.57% France at 3.715%, down 0.80% U.K. at 4.9130%, down 1.64% Japan at 2.302%, up 0.83%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $97.14, down 8.71%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $89.32, down 9.07%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,480.74, down 2.80%. Silver Futures (May) at $68.81, down 1.22%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,655.62, up 2.95% Ethereum at $2,141.50, up 2.93% BNB at $644.61, up 2.39% XRP at $1.42, up 1.79% Solana at $90.29, up 3.52%



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