Cargill has opened a new FR3 natural ester dielectric fluid production plant in Gouda, the Netherlands.

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Cargill has opened a new FR3?natural ester dielectric fluid production plant in Gouda, the Netherlands.??

Customers across Europe need dependable access to FR3 fluid as grid investment accelerates. By tripling European production capacity in Gouda, Cargill is strengthening supply availability, simplifying logistics, and improving responsiveness as demand grows from electrical infrastructure expansion, data centers, renewable energy, and battery storage. The result is greater supply certainty for customers seeking bio-based, high-performance transformer fluid that supports safer and more resilient power systems than those using mineral oil.

"Establishing a state-of-the-art full-scale production facility for FR3 fluid in Europe allows us to better serve regional customers, reduce complexity in logistics, and respond faster to market needs," shared Colleen May, President of Cargill Bioindustrial. "This new facility reflects Cargill's long-term confidence in FR3 fluid as a critical solution for the future of global energy systems."

Proven technology and product leadership

FR3 natural ester dielectric fluid has more than 30 years of proven performance and 5 million installations worldwide. As a natural ester, FR3 fluid has two times the fire point of mineral oil and the environmental benefit of being 100% biodegradable in as little as 10 days according to OPPTS 835.3100. It also outperforms traditional mineral oil across total cost of ownership, transformer performance, and grid resiliency.

Strengthening European supply with local production

Multiple sites were evaluated, but ultimately Gouda was selected based on technical expertise, strategic location, and operational readiness. Cargill already operates an ester plant in Gouda, with deep experience with ester-based products, therefore making the site a strong operational and technical fit for FR3 fluid production. Located on Cargill's existing site, the new plant benefits from excellent logistics and transportation access, supporting reliable supply to customers across Europe. Existing infrastructure, utilities, and available space enabled an efficient expansion.

The project reinforces Cargill's long-standing presence in the Netherlands and commitment to local manufacturing. As part of that commitment, Cargill has invested approximately $30 million to expand FR3 natural ester dielectric fluid production in Gouda.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 155K+ employees innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 160 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing-today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

FR3 is a registered trademark of Cargill, Incorporated.

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Contacts:

Media Contact - Media@cargill.com