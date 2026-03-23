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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 15:36
25,400 Euro
+3,04 % +0,750
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
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VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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25,39025,46016:02
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PR Newswire
23.03.2026 15:42 Uhr
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Valmet Oyj: Valmet plans changes to its manufacturing footprint in Sweden and Poland

Valmet Oyj's press release on March 23, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is planning changes to its manufacturing in Sweden and Poland and has initiated change negotiations in its Global Supply unit concerning the planned closure of manufacturing at its Sundsvall site in Sweden. In addition, Valmet starts negotiations about proposed changes to its Global Supply unit's operations in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Jelenia Góra, Poland.

The purpose of the planned changes is to support Valmet's long-term competitiveness of its Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment and the efficiency of its global manufacturing network, in line with the company's Lead the Way strategy. As uncertainty in the global economy remains high and continues to impact customers' decision making, the company plans to assess actions that would enable it to adapt to the market situation. These plans concern at maximum 170 roles in Sundsvall, at maximum 55 roles in Gothenburg and at maximum 130 roles in Jelenia Góra.

Valmet drives global competitiveness through its Global Supply unit and targets EUR 100 million in cost efficiencies from procurement, logistics and the optimization of production by 2030. The planned actions in Sweden and Poland represent main footprint-related measures currently identified in the Global Supply unit. As a result of these planned changes, Valmet estimates the potential annual run-rate net cost savings would be approximately EUR 20 million, with full run-rate achieved by early 2027.

The planned closure of the manufacturing in Sundsvall and proposed changes in Gothenburg and Jelenia Góra will be discussed with employee representatives in both countries according to local legislation and practices. Valmet is committed to working closely with its employees and their representatives to ensure a smooth negotiation process and will provide support to employees throughout the planned change.

Valmet is also focused on ensuring uninterrupted deliveries and project execution to the customers.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Further information:
Aki Niemi, Executive Vice President, Global Supply, Valmet, tel. +358 40 515 1145

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Instagram (IR)

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https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-plans-changes-to-its-manufacturing-footprint-in-sweden-and-poland,c4325356

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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