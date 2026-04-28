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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 09:40
22,480 Euro
-7,11 % -1,720
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,30022,36009:53
22,30022,34009:53
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 08:42 Uhr
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Valmet Oyj: Valmet to start change negotiations regarding temporary layoffs in Finland

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 28, 2026, at 9:10 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will start change negotiations in Finland in accordance with the Finnish Co-operation Act on May 4, 2026. The plan under negotiations may include temporary layoffs of less than 90 days.

The planned measures relate to parts of Valmet's Packaging and Paper; and Pulp, Energy and Circularity business areas, as well as certain functions and the Global Supply unit. The potential temporary layoffs would be implemented from June 2026 until the end of December 2026.

The planned actions aim to safeguard profitability and competitiveness by adapting capacity to the lower-than-anticipated workload, which is partly due to customer-driven project delays, continued weak demand in paper and board machine markets, and continued softness in biomaterials services markets. The planned measures are temporary in nature and are expected to generate cost savings of approximately EUR 8 million in 2026.

The change negotiations cover a total of approximately 2,400 employees from all employee groups in the previously mentioned organizations in various Valmet locations in Finland. The final scope, timing and implementation of any measures will be specified during the negotiations.

Valmet has approximately 18,500 employees worldwide, of whom around 5,900 in Finland.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Further information:
Anu Pires, EVP, People, Communications and Culture, tel. +358 10 672 0000 (switchboard)

Media inquiries:
Valmet Communications, email: media@valmet.com

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Instagram (IR)

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https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-start-change-negotiations-regarding-temporary-layoffs-in-finland,c4340991

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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