

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies jumped as markets reacted to comments from President Trump on good and productive talks with Iran as well as the decision to postpone attacks on Iranian energy facilities. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization increased more than 3 percent overnight while Bitcoin touched a 24-hour high above $71k in response to the news.



The surge in cryptocurrencies follows a plunge in the prices of crude oil, a retreat in the U.S. dollar, an easing in bond yields and a surge in equity market benchmarks. While gold is trading deep in the red, Silver has rallied more than a percent.



Amidst signs of de-escalation in the Middle East war, the CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market rallied further in the 'fear' territory. The index has increased to 34 from 25 a day earlier.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has rallied 3.1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.44 trillion. Market capitalization of meme category cryptocurrencies has gained 2.3 percent in the past 24 hours. Market capitalization of the AI& Big Data category has surged 2.8 percent in the past 24 hours.



The 24-hour trading volume has jumped 64 percent to $113 billion. Around 10 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent whereas 65 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.



Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency currently commands 58.48 percent of the overall crypto market. Ethereum, the leading alternate coin accounts for a share of 10.78 percent of the overall crypto market. With a market capitalization of $321 billion, stablecoins account for 13.16 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 3.8 percent higher at $71,479.96. The current price is around 43 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 2.2 percent in the past week and is still saddled with losses of 18.3 percent till date in 2026. The 24-hour trading ranged between $71,782.26 and $67,372.87.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $52 million on Friday from $90 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $46 million followed by Fidelity Wise origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded net outflows of $9 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) rallied 4.6 percent overnight as it traded at $2,177.76. The leading alternate coin is trading 56 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,195.99 and $2,023.27.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $42 million on Friday from $136 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $32 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum is continuing in the 64th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) jumped 3.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.44, around 62 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) also added 2.5 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $646.42. BNB is trading 53 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) rallied 4.6 percent overnight to $91.47. SOL's current price is around 69 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall however slipped 1.6 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3091. The trading price is 30 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 2.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0943. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) gained 0.80 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $38.65, around 35 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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