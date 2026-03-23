BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23
BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Announcement of Monthly Final Net Asset Values
As at the close of business on 28 th February 2026 the Final Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:
Fund Name
Sedol
NAV Per Share
MTD Performance
YTD Performance
NAV Date
BH Macro Ltd
B1NPGV1
$ 4.77
1.32 %
5.67 %
28 th February 2026
BH Macro Ltd
B1NP514
467 p
1.52 %
6.04 %
28 th February 2026
The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.
This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.
The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.
Enquiries:
bhfa@ntrs.com
Date: 23rd March 2026