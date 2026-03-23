SAAB AB: Saab and Cohere sign memorandum of understanding on advanced AI collaboration

Saab today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Canadian AI company, Cohere on advanced AI collaboration.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration on artificial intelligence technologies in support of GlobalEye. The agreement is directly connected to the GlobalEye opportunity in Canada but would also serve the existing and future international GlobalEye operators. Technologies and competencies developed through the partnership are also intended to contribute to Saab's global product offerings and strengthen international competitiveness.

The collaboration will explore areas such as data-driven mission support, maintenance tools and information processing in an on-premises integration into complex secure aerospace environments. Initial pilot projects have been identified to assess potential pathways for cooperation, aligned with the current needs of the program.

"Canada offers outstanding industrial and advanced technology partners," said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab. "Working with Canadian companies like Cohere on emerging technologies strengthens our global supply chain and enhances Saab's international competitiveness."

"Frontier artificial intelligence should be built for scale, trust, reliability and most importantly, real-word impact." said Ivan Zhang, Co-Founder of Cohere. "Through Saab's deep engineering heritage and our advanced enterprise-grade models, we'll explore pushing the boundaries of what AI can truly deliver for aerospace, enabling teams to process complex data faster, increase operational tempo, surface key insights with clarity and support critical decision making when it matters most."

Through this MOU, Saab and Cohere signal their shared ambition to combine aerospace expertise and leading-edge AI research in support of high-value industrial cooperation in Canada.

About Cohere

Cohere is a leading security-first enterprise AI company. Cohere builds foundation models and end-to-end AI products designed to solve real-world business problems. Cohere partners closely with companies to deliver seamless integration, full customization, and easy-to-use solutions for their workforce and customers. Cohere's all-in-one platform offers enterprises the highest levels of security, data privacy and optionality to deploy across all major cloud providers, private cloud environments, or on-premises. Cohere is a global company co-headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco, with key offices in New York, London, Montreal, Paris, and Seoul. Learn more at cohere.com.

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com





Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

