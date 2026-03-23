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WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 15:36
47,320 Euro
+1,70 % +0,790
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,11047,24019:29
47,11047,23019:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 18:00 Uhr
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Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting 2026

Today, the Annual General Meeting of Novonesis (Novozymes A/S) was conducted.
The following resolutions were made:

  • Approval of the audited Annual Report for 2025
  • Approval of distribution of profit with payment of an ordinary dividend of DKK 4.25 (corresponding to approximately EUR 0.57) per A and B share. In addition to this year-end dividend, an interim dividend of DKK 2.25 (corresponding to approximately EUR 0.3) was disbursed on August 27, 2025
  • Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2025 (advisory vote)
  • Approval of the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors for 2026
  • Re-election of Cornelis (Cees) de Jong as Chair of the Board of Directors
  • Re-election of Heine Dalsgaard as Vice Chair of the Boad of Directors
  • Re-election of Lise Kaae, Monila Kothari, Kasim Kutay, Kevin Lane, Morten Otto Alexander Sommer, and Kim Stratton as members of the Board of Directors
  • Re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditors in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting
  • Approval to renew the authorizations to the Board of Directors to implement capital increases
  • Approval to renew the authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares
  • Approval of the authorization to the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividends
  • The shareholder proposal was withdrawn

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint members of its committees.

The Board of Directors, including its committees, continues to be composed as follows:

  • Cees (Cornelis) de Jong (Chair of the Board, chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee)
  • Heine Dalsgaard (Vice Chair of the Board and member of the Audit Committee)
  • Robert Nøddeskov Jensen (employee representative)
  • Lise Kaae (chair of the Audit Committee)
  • Monila Kothari (member of the Innovation Committee)
  • Kasim Kutay (member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)
  • Lars Bo Køppler (employee representative and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)
  • Kevin Lane (member of the Innovation Committee)
  • Preben Nielsen (employee representative and member of the Innovation Committee)
  • Frederikke Rose Spenner (employee representative)
  • Morten Otto Alexander Sommer (chair of the Innovation Committee)
  • Kim Stratton (member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)

For further information on the members of the Board of Directors, please go to www.novonesis.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.