Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting 2026

Today, the Annual General Meeting of Novonesis (Novozymes A/S) was conducted.
The following resolutions were made:
- Approval of the audited Annual Report for 2025
- Approval of distribution of profit with payment of an ordinary dividend of DKK 4.25 (corresponding to approximately EUR 0.57) per A and B share. In addition to this year-end dividend, an interim dividend of DKK 2.25 (corresponding to approximately EUR 0.3) was disbursed on August 27, 2025
- Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2025 (advisory vote)
- Approval of the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors for 2026
- Re-election of Cornelis (Cees) de Jong as Chair of the Board of Directors
- Re-election of Heine Dalsgaard as Vice Chair of the Boad of Directors
- Re-election of Lise Kaae, Monila Kothari, Kasim Kutay, Kevin Lane, Morten Otto Alexander Sommer, and Kim Stratton as members of the Board of Directors
- Re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditors in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting
- Approval to renew the authorizations to the Board of Directors to implement capital increases
- Approval to renew the authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares
- Approval of the authorization to the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividends
- The shareholder proposal was withdrawn
Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees
After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint members of its committees.
The Board of Directors, including its committees, continues to be composed as follows:
- Cees (Cornelis) de Jong (Chair of the Board, chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee)
- Heine Dalsgaard (Vice Chair of the Board and member of the Audit Committee)
- Robert Nøddeskov Jensen (employee representative)
- Lise Kaae (chair of the Audit Committee)
- Monila Kothari (member of the Innovation Committee)
- Kasim Kutay (member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)
- Lars Bo Køppler (employee representative and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)
- Kevin Lane (member of the Innovation Committee)
- Preben Nielsen (employee representative and member of the Innovation Committee)
- Frederikke Rose Spenner (employee representative)
- Morten Otto Alexander Sommer (chair of the Innovation Committee)
- Kim Stratton (member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)
For further information on the members of the Board of Directors, please go to www.novonesis.com
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