Cavotec Group AB: CFO leaves Cavotec

Cavotec announces that Chief Financial Officer Joakim Wahlquist has decided to leave the company for another assignment. The recruitment process for a successor has been initiated. Joakim Wahlquist will remain in his role until a replacement is appointed or the latest until September 2026, to ensure an effective handover.

"Cavotec has an attractive offer in an exciting industry," says Joakim Wahlquist. "It has been highly rewarding to be part of the company's development, including the relocation of the headquarters from Switzerland to Sweden. I now look forward to taking on new challenges."

"Joakim has played a crucial role for Cavotec during a period when the company has undergone a significant transformation," says David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec. "I would like to thank Joakim for his valuable contributions and wish him every success in his new assignment."

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist

CFO

Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00

Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by over 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.