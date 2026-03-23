E.W. Scripps Company (The): Scripps to launch Scripps Sports Network streaming channel

New 24/7 streaming network

100+ live games, including Professional Women's Hockey League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Volleyball, slated for 2026

100+ hours of Women's National Basketball Association content

Original series, acclaimed documentaries, sports talk and more premium programming

Debuts March 24 with broad distribution on streaming services

State Farm® signs on as founding advertising partner

CINCINNATI, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As sports fans demand accessible and premium live sports, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is launching a 24/7 destination for live games and events, exclusive original series, specials, documentaries and other popular sports programming via Scripps Sports Network (SSN) - a free, ad supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

Scripps Sports Network will premiere on Tuesday, March 24. The network will be widely available at launch, or shortly thereafter, across major streaming platforms and services, including: The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV and Alexa, Google TV Freeplay, Xumo Play, TCL tv+, TCL Channel, Plex, Local Now, Sports.TV and Tablo. Additional distribution partners are planned.

The launch of Scripps Sports Network expands upon Scripps Sports' leadership in women's sports and in the rapidly growing streaming television ecosystem. In 2025, streaming viewership for the NWSL on ION and WNBA on ION combined was up 25%, confirming the significant and growing demand for women's sports content.

"In today's fragmented sports media landscape, Scripps Sports Network is meeting the moment as a reliable, easy-to-access home for passionate fans," said Keisha Taylor Starr, general manager of Scripps Networks and Scripps chief marketing officer. "We are delivering what viewers want and advertisers need: premium sports content, live games, compelling personalities and year-round programming that's freely accessible to streaming audiences. Our programming lineup makes Scripps Sports Network the most premium sports destination in the FAST marketplace."

"Our recent live sports streaming growth tells us that fans are hungry for more," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. "A dedicated 24/7 sports FAST channel allows us to further leverage our existing sports rights, create a platform for emerging league partnerships and grow our position in sports, particularly women's sports, all while serving fans and marketing partners year-round."

Scripps Chief Revenue Officer Brian Norris said the launch of Scripps Sports Network delivers on Scripps' commitment to make it easy for advertisers to access free, premium content - inclusive of live sports - with massive reach. "Our commitment is simple: give brands the ability to integrate into both sports and original programming, outside of a paywall, and connect them with passionate, engaged fans wherever they're streaming."

State Farm has signed on to be Scripps Sports Network's foundational advertising partner and was an early investor in Scripps' franchise nights of the WNBA on ION and NWSL on ION.

"We've witnessed firsthand the incredible energy and passion fueling women's sports," said Baldwin Cunningham, head of media and partnerships at State Farm. "That's why State Farm is proud to continue championing women's sports across the U.S. through sponsorship of the new Scripps Sports Network streaming channel. Investing in women's sports isn't just the right thing to do - it's good for business and it elevates athletes, inspires fans and creates meaningful opportunities that strengthen communities nationwide."

Scripps Sports Network will deliver a diverse lineup of premium sports content, including:

Live events

Starting with 100 live events across the year, coverage will include:

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) games. In another milestone move for women's professional sports, SSN will be the home for 10 regular season PWHL games. The first game will be March 25 as the Montréal Victoire take on the Minnesota Frost at 7 p.m. ET. The games are part of a new partnership between Scripps Sports and the PWHL, which will see ION broadcast the league's first-ever game on national linear television in the U.S. on March 28 as well as the PWHL Walter Cup Finals in May.

games. In another milestone move for women's professional sports, SSN will be the home for 10 regular season PWHL games. The first game will be March 25 as the Montréal Victoire take on the Minnesota Frost at 7 p.m. ET. The games are part of a new partnership between Scripps Sports and the PWHL, which will see ION broadcast the league's first-ever game on national linear television in the U.S. on March 28 as well as the PWHL Walter Cup Finals in May. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) games. Scripps Sports is a national television partner of the league, with ION showcasing top matches from across the league every Saturday night of the regular season. Scripps Sports Network will air 59 NWSL games live as well as all NWSL on ION coverage.

games. Scripps Sports is a national television partner of the league, with ION showcasing top matches from across the league every Saturday night of the regular season. Scripps Sports Network will air 59 NWSL games live as well as all NWSL on ION coverage. A package of 12 regular-season women's professional volleyball contests from Major League Volleyball (MLV) , with a matchup between the Orlando Valkyries and the Columbus Fury serving as the network's inaugural broadcast on March 24 at 7 p.m. ET. Scripps Sports Network will also air the MLV's Championship Weekend matches.

, with a matchup between the Orlando Valkyries and the Columbus Fury serving as the network's inaugural broadcast on March 24 at 7 p.m. ET. Scripps Sports Network will also air the MLV's Championship Weekend matches. The Pro Cheer League , which brings the intensity of professional sports to cheerleading for the first time on national television, features athletes competing in an all-new competitive format.

, which brings the intensity of professional sports to cheerleading for the first time on national television, features athletes competing in an all-new competitive format. Athlos NYC , the popular annual, one-of-its-kind women's-only track and field event that offers fans a unique way to see and support the world's fastest women.

, the popular annual, one-of-its-kind women's-only track and field event that offers fans a unique way to see and support the world's fastest women. National Arena League (NAL) , represented by Stoked Sports & Entertainment and Sky Top Content, has quickly become one of the most competitive indoor football leagues in the United States. The American 7s Football League (A7FL®) is the nation's premier full-contact, no helmets, no pads, 7-on-7 football league.

, represented by Stoked Sports & Entertainment and Sky Top Content, has quickly become one of the most competitive indoor football leagues in the United States. The is the nation's premier full-contact, no helmets, no pads, 7-on-7 football league. Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off , which welcomes the top NCAA college basketball programs from around the country for incredible competition during Thanksgiving Week.

, which welcomes the top NCAA college basketball programs from around the country for incredible competition during Thanksgiving Week. The Scripps National Spelling Bee, the nation's largest and longest-running educational competition.

Specific broadcast details and additional live programming agreements will be announced.



WNBA, NHL, NCAA content

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) will play a prominent role on the new network with more than 100 hours of WNBA encore telecasts of games originally aired live on Scripps' ION.



will play a prominent role on the new network with more than 100 hours of WNBA encore telecasts of games originally aired live on Scripps' ION. Programming originating from other Scripps Sports partnerships - including the National Hockey League's (NHL) Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, the NCAA's Big Sky Conference and more - will also be part of the Scripps Sports Network lineup.



Original programming

Scripps Sports Network will include exclusive, new original programming, with 10 new series in development, led by the network's first two originals, both of which will be hosted by contemporary women's sports icons:

An in-depth conversation series hosted by legendary sports broadcaster Suzy Kolber , whose 40-year career has been defined by barrier-breaking and bold reinvention. The new series will feature conversations with trailblazers across the sports world on how they broke the rules, rewrote the playbook and built transformative careers through unconventional thinking.



, whose 40-year career has been defined by barrier-breaking and bold reinvention. The new series will feature conversations with trailblazers across the sports world on how they broke the rules, rewrote the playbook and built transformative careers through unconventional thinking. An intimate conversation series in which Olympic track and field champion Sanya Richards-Ross explores life after gold and the power of reinvention. Richards-Ross sits down one-on-one with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes navigating their next chapter, proving that reinvention may be the ultimate win.



Popular acquired shows and sports podcasts

Scripps Sports Network will also be home to popular acquired content, including the hit series "Cold as Balls" featuring comedian and actor Kevin Hart interviewing athletes and sports personalities from the confines of ice-cold tubs. Additionally, the channel will host a curated suite of top sports podcasts, with further details to be announced.

A growing free streaming portfolio

Scripps Sports Network joins the company's expanding lineup of free streaming channels, including ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce XL, Grit XTRA, Laff More and Scripps News.

Expansion of sports

The launch of Scripps Sports Network marks the latest milestone in Scripps' growing presence and influence in sports programming. Scripps Sports, a pioneer in women's sports, holds partnerships with the WNBA, the NWSL, the PWHL, the NHL's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the Utah Mammoth, the 2025 WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces, the NWSL's Denver Summit FC NCAA's Big Sky Conference and fast-growing organizations including MLV, Pro Cheer League, Athlos NYC and the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament.

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Media contacts: Jim Weiss, (770) 722-2142, Jim.Weiss@scripps.com

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of about 60 stations in 40 markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlet Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

About Scripps Sports

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), Major League Volleyball (MLV), Pro Cheer League (PCL), ATHLOS track-and-field, the National Hockey League's (NHL) 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the Utah Mammoth, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, Denver Summit FC of the NWSL and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).