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WKN: A115MJ | ISIN: NL0006294274 | Ticker-Symbol: ENXB
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 18:20
132,80 Euro
-1,63 % -2,20
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EURONEXT NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,50133,8018:31
133,40133,8018:31
Dow Jones News
23.03.2026 18:21 Uhr
141 Leser
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Carvolix joins key Euronext indices, marking a new milestone in its capital markets profile.

DJ Carvolix joins key Euronext indices, marking a new milestone in its capital markets profile. 

Affluent Medical 
Carvolix joins key Euronext indices, marking a new milestone in its capital markets profile. 
23-March-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Carvolix joins key Euronext indices, marking a new milestone in its capital markets profile 

Aix-en-Provence, March 23, 2026 - 5:45 pm. CET - Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical) (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: CVX 
- "Carvolix" or the "Company"), a French commercial and clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the 
international development and industrialization of breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants, 
announces its inclusion in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices, following the latest 
quarterly review by Euronext. 
 
This decision is effective as of March 23, 2026. This inclusion is expected to enhance the Company's visibility, 
improve trading liquidity and broaden its investor base, notably through increased exposure to index-tracking funds. 
 
Sébastien Ladet, CEO comments: "Our inclusion in these Euronext indices marks a milestone in Carvolix's development. It 
reflects the growing recognition of our technology platform and strengthens our visibility among institutional 
investors. This step supports our ambition to accelerate the deployment of our AI driven mini robotic solutions to 
democratize access to complex procedure in structural heart diseases and stroke." 

About Carvolix 
 
Carvolix is a French medical technologies company, commercial and clinical stage, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims 
to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases and brain strokes, world's leading causes of 
mortality and disability. Carvolix develops novel AI and imaging driven mini robots that make complex procedures doable 
by interventional cardiologists, as well as biomimetics heart valves. 

Contacts: 
 
CARVOLIX              SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
                  Financial communication / Financial press relations 
 
Sébastien Ladet          Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Enora BUDET 
 
CEO                +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 / +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 
 
investor@carvolix.eu        ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com  
 
                  MC SERVICES AG 
 
PRIMATICE 
                  Media relations Europe 
 
 
Media relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens     Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
 
 
                  +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
 
 
                  carvolix@mc-services.eu

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 20260323_PR_CARVOLIX_Euronext index integration 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2296178 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2296178 23-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2296178&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.