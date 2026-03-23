DJ Carvolix joins key Euronext indices, marking a new milestone in its capital markets profile.

Affluent Medical Carvolix joins key Euronext indices, marking a new milestone in its capital markets profile. 23-March-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carvolix joins key Euronext indices, marking a new milestone in its capital markets profile Aix-en-Provence, March 23, 2026 - 5:45 pm. CET - Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical) (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: CVX - "Carvolix" or the "Company"), a French commercial and clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international development and industrialization of breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants, announces its inclusion in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices, following the latest quarterly review by Euronext. This decision is effective as of March 23, 2026. This inclusion is expected to enhance the Company's visibility, improve trading liquidity and broaden its investor base, notably through increased exposure to index-tracking funds. Sébastien Ladet, CEO comments: "Our inclusion in these Euronext indices marks a milestone in Carvolix's development. It reflects the growing recognition of our technology platform and strengthens our visibility among institutional investors. This step supports our ambition to accelerate the deployment of our AI driven mini robotic solutions to democratize access to complex procedure in structural heart diseases and stroke." About Carvolix Carvolix is a French medical technologies company, commercial and clinical stage, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases and brain strokes, world's leading causes of mortality and disability. Carvolix develops novel AI and imaging driven mini robots that make complex procedures doable by interventional cardiologists, as well as biomimetics heart valves. Contacts: CARVOLIX SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Financial communication / Financial press relations Sébastien Ladet Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Enora BUDET CEO +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 / +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 investor@carvolix.eu ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com MC SERVICES AG PRIMATICE Media relations Europe Media relations France Thomas Roborel de Climens Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com carvolix@mc-services.eu

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 20260323_PR_CARVOLIX_Euronext index integration

=------------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: Affluent Medical 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 13100 Aix en Provence France France Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20 E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/ ISIN: FR0013333077 Euronext Ticker: AFME AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2296178 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2296178 23-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2296178&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)