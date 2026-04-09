DJ Carvolix Strengthens its Board of Directors, and International Advisory Bodies

Affluent Medical Carvolix Strengthens its Board of Directors, and International Advisory Bodies 09-Apr-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carvolix Strengthens its Board of Directors, and International Advisory Bodies Aix-en-Provence, April 9, 2026 - Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical) (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: CVX - "Carvolix" or the "Company"), a French commercial and clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international development, industrialization and commercialization of breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants, announces a strengthening of its Board of Directors, advisory board and governance structure. As part of this evolution, Anne Lange has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors, following the resignation of Soad El Gazaoui. The Company extends its sincere thanks to Soad El Gazaoui for her valuable contributions and dedicated service during her tenure. Carvolix also announces the appointment of Rute Fernandes as Board Observer (Censeur), bringing additional strategic, operational and international expertise to the Board of Directors. In parallel, Carvolix is reinforcing its advisory board with the appointment of Paul LaViolette to the Carvolix Advisory Board and of Dr. Mirvat Alasnag, MD, further strengthening the Company's scientific, clinical and business leadership and international footprint. Finally, Liane Teplitsky has been confirmed as Chair of the Board of Directors of Carvolix, , while Michel Therin has been appointed Vice Chair, further strengthening the Board's leadership structure. These appointments strongly strengthen Carvolix's governance and leadership to support and amplify its ambitious business plan (according to the Truffle Medtech 10 index, the company ranks number one in Europe and number six worldwide and recently integrated the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices of Euronext) and support the experienced management team lead by CEO Sebastien Ladet. Short biographies of new members: Anne Lange is a seasoned tech entrepreneur, investor and board member with extensive international experience across both public and private sectors. She currently serves on the boards of leading global companies including Pernod Ricard, Orange and Peugeot Invest. Over her career, she has held senior leadership roles at Cisco and in the French government, and founded Mentis, a smart city software company. She brings strong expertise in innovation, AI, digital transformation, governance and strategic development. Rute Fernandes is a global life sciences executive with more than 25 years of experience across pharma, biotech and technology. She has held senior leadership roles at Takeda, Shire and Novartis, including Country President and General Manager of Canada and Head of Rare Diseases Europe & Canada. She has a strong track record in driving growth, leading large-scale transformations and building high-performing international organizations, with deep expertise in rare diseases and global commercial operations. Paul LaViolette is a highly experienced medtech executive, investor and board member. He currently serves as CEO and Co-Chairman of Pulse Biosciences and as Managing Partner at SV Health Investors. He is also a board member of Edwards Lifesciences and has chaired or served on the boards of numerous leading medical technology companies. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade as Chief Operating Officer of Boston Scientific, a world leading medical device company. He brings deep expertise in scaling innovative medtech companies, commercialization and strategic leadership. Dr. Mirvat Alasnag is an internationally recognized interventional cardiologist based in Saudi Arabia, serving as Director of the Catheterization Laboratory and Research and Deputy Head of Adult Cardiology at King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital. A pioneer in her field and the first female interventional cardiologist in the Gulf region, she holds numerous global leadership roles across leading cardiovascular societies including SCAI, the American College of Cardiology and the European Society of Cardiology. She is also an active contributor to international scientific publications and consensus guidelines, with over 150 peer-reviewed publications. Governance Structure Following these appointments, Carvolix's governance bodies are now composed as follows: Board of Directors -- Liane Teplitski, Chair -- Michel Therin, Vice Chair -- Dominique Carouge -- Alain Chevallier -- Anne Lange -- Philippe Pouletty, MD Board Observers -- Rute Fernandes -- Patrick Coulombier -- Prof Christian Latremouille, MD -- Prof Daniel Hayoz, MD -- Jean-François Le Bigot Advisory Board -- Prof. Stephan Haulon, MD, Chairman of the advisory board, Professor of Vascular Surgery; Chair, Department of Vascular Surgery; former Chairman of the European Society for Vascular Surgery -- Dr. Mirvat Alasnag, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah -- Nicolas Ayache, PhD, Research Director, INRIA; expert in medical imaging and artificial intelligence -- Jérôme Berge, MD, Interventional Neuroradiologist, Department of Diagnostic and Therapeutic Neuroradiology, CHU de Bordeaux, France -- Dr. Alain Berrebi, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Hôpital Européen Georges-Pompidou (HEGP), Paris -- Prof. Nicolas Barry Delongchamps, MD, Urologist, Hôpital Cochin, Paris, France -- Prof. Frédéric Clarençon, MD, Interventional Neuroradiologist, Hôpital Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris, France -- Prof. Dominique Fabre, MD, Thoracic Surgeon, Hôpital Marie Lannelongue, Le Plessis-Robinson, France -- Stramatia Giannarou, PhD, Expert in Medical Imaging and Robotics -- Prof. Daniel Hayoz, MD, Professor of Cardiology, Hôpital Cantonal de Fribourg, Switzerland -- Prof. Christian Latrémouille, MD, Former Head of Cardiac Surgery, Hôpital Européen Georges-Pompidou (HEGP), Paris -- Paul LaViolette, MBA, CEO and Co-Chairman, Pulse Biosciences; Managing Partner, SV Health Investors -- Prof. Nina Miolane, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of California, Santa Barbara; Director, Geometric Intelligence Lab -- Prof. Véronique Phé, MD, Urologist, Hôpital Tenon, Paris, France -- Prof. Mohammad Sarraf, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Mayo Clinic, United States -- Prof. Didier Tchétché, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Clinique Pasteur, Toulouse, France About Carvolix Carvolix is a French medical technologies company, commercial and clinical stage, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases and brain strokes, the world's leading causes of mortality and disability. Carvolix develops novel AI and imaging driven mini robots that make complex procedures doable by interventional cardiologists, as well as biomimetics heart valves. Contacts: CARVOLIX SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Financial communication / Financial press relations Sébastien Ladet Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Enora BUDET CEO +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 / +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 investor@carvolix.eu ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com MC SERVICES AG PRIMATICE Media relations Europe Media relations France Thomas Roborel de Climens Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com affluent@mc-services.eu

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File: PR_Carvolix_ EN

=------------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: Affluent Medical 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 13100 Aix en Provence France France Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20 E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/ ISIN: FR0013333077 Euronext Ticker: AFME AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2305434 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2305434 09-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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April 09, 2026 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)