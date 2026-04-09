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WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 08:55
3,240 Euro
+1,25 % +0,040
Branche
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CARVOLIX SA Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1503,16009:20
Dow Jones News
09.04.2026 08:03 Uhr
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Carvolix Strengthens its Board of Directors, and International Advisory Bodies

DJ Carvolix Strengthens its Board of Directors, and International Advisory Bodies 

Affluent Medical 
Carvolix Strengthens its Board of Directors, and International Advisory Bodies 
09-Apr-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Carvolix Strengthens its Board of Directors, and International Advisory Bodies 

Aix-en-Provence, April 9, 2026 - Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical) (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: CVX - "Carvolix" or 
the "Company"), a French commercial and clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international 
development, industrialization and commercialization of breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants, 
announces a strengthening of its Board of Directors, advisory board and governance structure. 
 
As part of this evolution, Anne Lange has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors, following the 
resignation of Soad El Gazaoui. The Company extends its sincere thanks to Soad El Gazaoui for her valuable 
contributions and dedicated service during her tenure. 
 
Carvolix also announces the appointment of Rute Fernandes as Board Observer (Censeur), bringing additional strategic, 
operational and international expertise to the Board of Directors. 
 
In parallel, Carvolix is reinforcing its advisory board with the appointment of Paul LaViolette to the Carvolix 
Advisory Board and of Dr. Mirvat Alasnag, MD, further strengthening the Company's scientific, clinical and business 
leadership and international footprint. 
 
Finally, Liane Teplitsky has been confirmed as Chair of the Board of Directors of Carvolix, , while Michel Therin has 
been appointed Vice Chair, further strengthening the Board's leadership structure. 
 
These appointments strongly strengthen Carvolix's governance and leadership to support and amplify its ambitious 
business plan (according to the Truffle Medtech 10 index, the company ranks number one in Europe and number six 
worldwide and recently integrated the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices of Euronext) and 
support the experienced management team lead by CEO Sebastien Ladet. 

Short biographies of new members: 
 
Anne Lange is a seasoned tech entrepreneur, investor and board member with extensive international experience across 
both public and private sectors. She currently serves on the boards of leading global companies including Pernod 
Ricard, Orange and Peugeot Invest. Over her career, she has held senior leadership roles at Cisco and in the French 
government, and founded Mentis, a smart city software company. She brings strong expertise in innovation, AI, digital 
transformation, governance and strategic development.  
 
Rute Fernandes is a global life sciences executive with more than 25 years of experience across pharma, biotech and 
technology. She has held senior leadership roles at Takeda, Shire and Novartis, including Country President and General 
Manager of Canada and Head of Rare Diseases Europe & Canada. She has a strong track record in driving growth, leading 
large-scale transformations and building high-performing international organizations, with deep expertise in rare 
diseases and global commercial operations.  
 
Paul LaViolette is a highly experienced medtech executive, investor and board member. He currently serves as CEO and 
Co-Chairman of Pulse Biosciences and as Managing Partner at SV Health Investors. He is also a board member of Edwards 
Lifesciences and has chaired or served on the boards of numerous leading medical technology companies. Earlier in his 
career, he spent over a decade as Chief Operating Officer of Boston Scientific, a world leading medical device company. 
He brings deep expertise in scaling innovative medtech companies, commercialization and strategic leadership. 
 
Dr. Mirvat Alasnag is an internationally recognized interventional cardiologist based in Saudi Arabia, serving as 
Director of the Catheterization Laboratory and Research and Deputy Head of Adult Cardiology at King Fahad Armed Forces 
Hospital. A pioneer in her field and the first female interventional cardiologist in the Gulf region, she holds 
numerous global leadership roles across leading cardiovascular societies including SCAI, the American College of 
Cardiology and the European Society of Cardiology. She is also an active contributor to international scientific 
publications and consensus guidelines, with over 150 peer-reviewed publications. 

Governance Structure 
 
Following these appointments, Carvolix's governance bodies are now composed as follows: 
 
Board of Directors 
 
 -- Liane Teplitski, Chair 
 -- Michel Therin, Vice Chair 
 -- Dominique Carouge 
 -- Alain Chevallier 
 -- Anne Lange 
 -- Philippe Pouletty, MD 
Board Observers 
 
 -- Rute Fernandes 
 -- Patrick Coulombier 
 -- Prof Christian Latremouille, MD 
 -- Prof Daniel Hayoz, MD 
 -- Jean-François Le Bigot 
Advisory Board 
 
 -- Prof. Stephan Haulon, MD, Chairman of the advisory board, Professor of Vascular Surgery; Chair, Department of 
  Vascular Surgery; former Chairman of the European Society for Vascular Surgery 
 -- Dr. Mirvat Alasnag, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah 
 -- Nicolas Ayache, PhD, Research Director, INRIA; expert in medical imaging and artificial intelligence 
 -- Jérôme Berge, MD, Interventional Neuroradiologist, Department of Diagnostic and Therapeutic Neuroradiology, CHU de 
  Bordeaux, France 
 -- Dr. Alain Berrebi, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Hôpital Européen Georges-Pompidou (HEGP), Paris 
 -- Prof. Nicolas Barry Delongchamps, MD, Urologist, Hôpital Cochin, Paris, France 
 -- Prof. Frédéric Clarençon, MD, Interventional Neuroradiologist, Hôpital Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris, France 
 -- Prof. Dominique Fabre, MD, Thoracic Surgeon, Hôpital Marie Lannelongue, Le Plessis-Robinson, France 
 -- Stramatia Giannarou, PhD, Expert in Medical Imaging and Robotics 
 -- Prof. Daniel Hayoz, MD, Professor of Cardiology, Hôpital Cantonal de Fribourg, Switzerland 
 -- Prof. Christian Latrémouille, MD, Former Head of Cardiac Surgery, Hôpital Européen Georges-Pompidou (HEGP), Paris 
 -- Paul LaViolette, MBA, CEO and Co-Chairman, Pulse Biosciences; Managing Partner, SV Health Investors 
 -- Prof. Nina Miolane, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of California, Santa Barbara; Director, Geometric 
  Intelligence Lab 
 -- Prof. Véronique Phé, MD, Urologist, Hôpital Tenon, Paris, France 
 -- Prof. Mohammad Sarraf, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Mayo Clinic, United States 
 -- Prof. Didier Tchétché, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Clinique Pasteur, Toulouse, France 
  
 
About Carvolix 
 
Carvolix is a French medical technologies company, commercial and clinical stage, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims 
to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases and brain strokes, the world's leading causes 
of mortality and disability. Carvolix develops novel AI and imaging driven mini robots that make complex procedures 
doable by interventional cardiologists, as well as biomimetics heart valves. 

Contacts: 
 
CARVOLIX              SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
                  Financial communication / Financial press relations 
 
Sébastien Ladet          Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Enora BUDET 
 
CEO                +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 / +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 
 
investor@carvolix.eu        ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com  
 
                  MC SERVICES AG 
 
PRIMATICE 
                  Media relations Europe 
 
 
Media relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens     Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
 
 
                  +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
 
 
                  affluent@mc-services.eu

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Carvolix_ EN 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2305434 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2305434 09-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2305434&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2026 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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