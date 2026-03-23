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WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AW
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 19:02
0,145 Euro
+3,58 % +0,005
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NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1420,14819:35
0,1410,14719:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 19:10 Uhr
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PRESS RELEASE: NACON: UPDATE ON THE ONGOING JUDICIAL REORGANISATION PROCEEDINGS

Press Release
Lesquin, 23 March 2026, 19.00

Nacon : update on the ongoing judicial reorganisation proceedings



Lesquin, 23 March 2026 - Nacon (the "Company") announces that four of its subsidiaries have today filed for insolvency ("déclaration de cessation des paiements")and requested the opening of judicial reorganisation proceedings ("redressement judiciaire").

On 2 March 2026, at the Company's request, the Lille Métropole Commercial Court ordered the opening of judicial reorganisation proceedings. The aim of these proceedings is to enable the Company to identify, under the best possible conditions, solutions to ensure the sustainability of its business, renegotiate its debt with its creditors and protect its employees within a stable environment.

With the assistance of its advisors and the judicial administrators (SELARL FHBX, represented by Maître Hélène BOURBOULOUX, and SELARL BMA, represented by Maître Laurent MIQUEL), the Company has begun work on the outline of a restructuring plan for the group comprising the Company and its subsidiaries.

In this context, the Company announces that four of its subsidiaries, namely the video game development studios Spiders, Kylotonn, Cyanide, and the motion capture company Nacon Tech, have today filed for insolvency with the Lille Métropole Commercial Court and requested the opening of judicial reorganisation proceedings in their favour.

Further press releases will be issued as the Company's situation and the proceedings evolve.

About judicial reorganisation proceedings

Judicial reorganisation proceedings are collective proceedings under French law pursuant to which liabilities arising prior to the opening judgment are frozen for the duration of the observation period, which may last up to 18 months. During this period, the debtor may propose a continuation plan providing for the restructuring of its debt with a view to ensuring the recovery of its business.



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2024/2025: €167.9 M



OPERATING PROFIT 2024/2025: €1.1 M



WORKFORCE
More than 1 000 employees





INTERNATIONAL
25 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its expertise with strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new, unique, competitive advantages.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Indices: CAC Mid&Small
ISIN: FR 0013482791; Reuters: NACON. PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT: nacon@havas.com

Attachment

  • Nacon - CP 23 03 2026 English Diffusion

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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