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WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AW
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 08:01
0,216 Euro
-0,69 % -0,002
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NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 08:46 Uhr
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NACON ANNOUNCES THREE NEW REVOSIM STEERING WHEELS, INCLUDING FIRST-EVER CONSOLE COMPATIBILITY

NACON ANNOUNCES THREE NEW REVOSIM STEERING WHEELS, INCLUDING FIRST-EVER CONSOLE COMPATIBILITY

Paris (France), May 18, 2026 - NACON, a premium gaming accessory manufacturer, is proud to unveil through its Revosim brand three new Direct Drive steering wheel bundles, compatible with PC and consoles. Including a base, a wheel, and a pedal set, they strengthen the brand's racing simulation ecosystem.

This range extension allows NACON to cover several segments of the sim-racing market, from entry-level to premium.

  • The RS Pure, a premium 10NM bundle compatible with consoles: Aimed at users seeking a high level of performance and realism, this version marks NACON's strategic entry into the console sim-racing market, following a notable entry on PC.

  • The RS Initiale, an intermediate 6NM bundle for PC and consoles: A wheel base designed to offer an optimal balance between performance and accessibility.

  • The RS Lite, an entry-level 3.2NM bundle for PC and consoles: This entry-level model is designed to make Direct Drive technology accessible to a larger number of users.

Already acclaimed for the quality of its products and competitive pricing, the Revosim ecosystem continues its development with a more complete offering designed for PC and console players.

Technical specifications, availability, and additional information regarding these new bases will be revealed at a later date.

About NACON
NACON is a BIGBEN group company created in 2019 to optimize its highly synergistic expertise in the video game market. By bringing together its 15 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON centralizes 40 years of expertise to serve gamers. This new unified division strengthens NACON's position in the market, allows it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages, and achieve its ambition of becoming one of the global leaders in gaming. https://www.nacongaming.com/

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  • Revosim_BBW ENG_Updated

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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