NACON CONNECT: SEE YOU TOMORROW

FOR AN EVENING PACKED WITH NEWS

Lesquin, May 6, 2026 - Only a few more hours to wait! NACON Connect is back tomorrow, Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM CEST / 11:00 AM PST on our official YouTube channel.

This year, we are presenting our new games and accessories with brand new footage and exclusive information on highly anticipated titles such as The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, Edge of Memories, the latest project from the KT Racing studio, Endurance Motorsport Series, as well as the new project from Teyon studio, Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish, which was recently announced. Other announcements will also flesh out our conference.

To access NACON Connect, follow these links:





YouTube ; Twitch

For racing fans:

Right after the conference, don't miss the "News From The Pits" show live on our NACON RACING channel. For nearly 30 minutes, dive behind the scenes of our racing projects through exclusive news and features.

Rediscover the NACON Connect teaser trailer via the following link:

https://youtu.be/FpvaXJAvZPg

Join us on our official YouTube channel on May 7 at 8:00 PM CEST / 11:00 AM PST to follow the NACONCONNECT announcements.

NACON NACON

Find all NACON games and accessories on the nacongaming.com website.

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

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