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WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AW
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 19:58
0,231 Euro
+3,82 % +0,009
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NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
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0,2300,23520:18
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 18:46 Uhr
166 Leser
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NACON CONNECT: SEE YOU TOMORROW FOR AN EVENING PACKED WITH NEWS

NACON CONNECT: SEE YOU TOMORROW
FOR AN EVENING PACKED WITH NEWS

Lesquin, May 6, 2026 - Only a few more hours to wait! NACON Connect is back tomorrow, Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM CEST / 11:00 AM PST on our official YouTube channel.

This year, we are presenting our new games and accessories with brand new footage and exclusive information on highly anticipated titles such as The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, Edge of Memories, the latest project from the KT Racing studio, Endurance Motorsport Series, as well as the new project from Teyon studio, Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish, which was recently announced. Other announcements will also flesh out our conference.

  • To access NACON Connect, follow these links:

YouTube ; Twitch

For racing fans:

Right after the conference, don't miss the "News From The Pits" show live on our NACON RACING channel. For nearly 30 minutes, dive behind the scenes of our racing projects through exclusive news and features.

Rediscover the NACON Connect teaser trailer via the following link:

https://youtu.be/FpvaXJAvZPg

Join us on our official YouTube channel on May 7 at 8:00 PM CEST / 11:00 AM PST to follow the NACONCONNECT announcements.

NACON NACON

Find all NACON games and accessories on the nacongaming.com website.

About NACON
A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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