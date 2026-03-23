Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will present at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Peraso's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-to-present-at-the-investor-summit-virtual-conference-1150823