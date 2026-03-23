Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Appoints David Evans to Board of Directors

Former CFO and COO Brings 25 Years of Public Company Financial and Operational Leadership

Evans Adds Digital Media Expertise to Newsmax Board as Company Expands Streaming Services

and Audience Reach

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of David Evans to the Company's Board of Directors, effective on Thursday, March 19th. Evans brings extensive public company financial leadership and digital media expertise to Newsmax as the Company continues to expand as one of America's leading news networks.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Evans to the Newsmax Board of Directors," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "David's exceptional track record as a CFO and COO of a publicly traded multi-media company, combined with his deep expertise in both digital media transformation and the capital markets, makes him an invaluable addition to our Board. His professional background, specifically his deep experience scaling digital businesses, aligns perfectly with Newsmax's strategic priorities as we continue to grow our streaming services and expand our overall reach."

Evans joins the six existing members of the Newsmax Board of Directors including CEO Christopher Ruddy, U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, Ambassador Nancy Brinker, Chris Nixon Cox, Ambassador Paula Dobriansky and David Gandler.

David Evans

David Evans is a board-ready executive and audit committee financial expert with 25 years of progressive leadership at a publicly listed multi-media company, including roles as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Division President of New Media and Publishing. He combines deep expertise in financial oversight, SEC reporting and corporate governance with hands-on experience scaling digital media businesses across streaming, OTT TV, podcasting, e-commerce, digital advertising and social media.

Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Salem Media Group from 2022 to 2025, Evans directed all operations with specific oversight of the digital media, e-commerce and finance functions. He previously served as Division President of New Media & Publishing from 2007 to 2021.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2000 to 2006, he instituted the company's SOX compliance framework, helped triple the company's stock price, executed a $93 million equity offering at a then record EBITDA multiple for the radio broadcast industry and secured more than $500 million in debt capital at industry-leading terms while guiding the company's strategic pivot to digital media. Earlier, Evans held senior leadership positions at Warner Bros. Consumer Products, including Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Evans is a Chartered Accountants of England and Wales, where he achieved 5th place national ranking. He earned a Bachelor of Science (Honors) in Managerial and Administrative Studies with a specialization in Finance, Accounting and Strategic Planning from the University of Aston in Birmingham, England.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the N2 Channel, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 22 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning Newsmax's strategic priorities, growth plans, streaming expansion, audience reach, digital initiatives, and the anticipated contributions of David Evans as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, changes in market, business, economic, competitive, technological, regulatory and other conditions, as well as the risks described from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Newsmax undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-appoints-david-evans-to-board-of-directors-1150672