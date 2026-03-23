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WKN: A41DL2 | ISIN: CA94103P2026 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WASKAHIGAN OIL & GAS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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WASKAHIGAN OIL & GAS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 22:38 Uhr
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Gregory J. Leia Sells Shares in Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp

Press Release under the Early Warning System

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / This press release is issued by Gregory J. Leia as required under National Instrument 62-104 (5.2) and National Instrument 62-103 Respecting the Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. Calgary, Alberta. On March 23, 2026, Mr. Leia, directly or indirectly, sold 2,173,575 shares (63.5%) common shares of Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp ("WOGC"). Mr. Leia sold shares directly (659,525 shares), and indirectly through Gregory J. Leia Professional Corporation (1,391,550 shares), Future Key Management Inc. (27,500 shares) and El Indio Investment Corp (95,000 shares). Mr. Leia now owns 34,500 common shares representing approximately 1% of the 3,423,069 outstanding common shares of WOGC. Mr. Leia resigned as CEO. Mr. Leia remains a director. A copy of the report required to be filed under National Instrument 62-103 is to be filed on www.sedar.com and may be obtained by contacting Mr. Leia. For more information please contact Mr. Leia at 403 870 0091 or at #203 221 10th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta T2G 0V9.

SOURCE: Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/gregory-j.-leia-sells-shares-in-waskahigan-oil-and-gas-corp-1151067

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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