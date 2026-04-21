Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp. Provides Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp. (CSE:WOGC) ("WOGC" or the "Company") held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on April 10, 2026 (the "Meeting") and confirms that all matters that were put to shareholders for approval have been approved, including without limitation the continuation of the Company's corporate jurisdiction from Alberta to British Columbia (the "Continuation"), approval of the new form of British Columbia articles for the Company (the "Articles") and the election of Ross Ewaniuk Gregory J. Leia, Tracy Zimmerman, Gerald Roe and Jamil Kassam as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Effective today, the Company completed the Continuation and adopted the Articles. A copy of the Articles was included in the information circular previously filed in connection with the Meeting. The Certificate of Continuation has been filed on SEDAR+.

The Company also wishes to provide an update to its news release dated March 23, 2026 relating to the purchase of 1,391,550 common shares by Ross Ewaniuk ("Ewaniuk") and 782,025 common shares by Jamil Kassam ("Kassam") from Gregory J. Leia ("Leia") and certain corporations controlled by Leia (collectively, the "Leia Parties"). Although registered ownership of the shares was transferred as previously disclosed, beneficial ownership of the shares was not transferred until today following completion of the requisite seven day notice period under the Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities dated April 9, 2026 was filed by Leia. All other conditions to closing of the purchase and sale transactions were satisfied before the transfer of registered ownership previously.

The following news release disclosure is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of amended Early Warning Reports regarding the aforementioned acquisition of securities of the Company by each of Leia, Ewaniuk and Kassam. As of today's date, Leia directly or indirectly (through Gregory J. Leia Professional Corporation, Future Key Management Inc and El Indio Investment Corp), sold an aggregate of 2,173,575 (63.5%) common shares of WOGC private transactions with Ewaniuk and Kassam. Following the transactions, Leia owns, directly or indirectly, through El Indio Investment Corp, Future Key Management Inc. and Gregory J. Leia Professional Corporation or exercises control or direction over, an aggregate of 33,500 shares, representing 1% percent of the 3,423,069 outstanding common shares after the transaction. The early warning disclosure provided in the March 23, 2026 news release with respect to Ewaniuk and Kassman remains accurate, except that the effective date of the acquisition of 1,391,550 common shares at $0.20 per share is amended from March 23, 2026 to April 20, 2026, and the effective date for the acquisition of 782,025 common shares by Kassam at $0.20 per share is updated from March 23, 2026 to April 20, 2026 with the acquisition of 171,075 common shares by Kassam continuing to be effective as of March 23, 2026. Following these acquisitions, Ewaniuk will hold 1,391,550 ?common shares, representing 40.65% of the issued and outstanding common shares and Kassam will hold a total of 973,100 ?common shares, representing 28.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares. The ?common shares are being obtained by each of Ewaniuk and Kassam for investment purposes. In the future, each of Ewaniuk and Kassam may directly or indirectly, acquire additional common shares or dispose of such common shares subject to a number of factors, including, without limitation, general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities available. Ewaniuk and Kassam do not act jointly or in concert and are arm's length to one another. In addition to becoming control persons of the Company as a result of these acquisitions, Ewaniuk is the Interim CEO. Ewaniuk, Kassam and Leia were elected as directors of the Company, along with other, at the Meeting.

A copy of the amended Early Warning Reports to be filed by each of Leia, Kassam and Ewaniuk will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, or to obtain a copy of the amended Early Warning Reports, please contact: Ross Ewaniuk or Jamil Kassam, as applicable, at c/o 2700-1133 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4E5. For more information, or to obtain a copy of the amended Early Warning Report for Leia, please contact Greg Leia at #203, 221 10th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta T2G 0V9.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ross Ewaniuk

Interim CEO and Director

Contact

Ross Ewaniuk, Interim CEO and Director

Telephone: (587) 832-4573

Email: Wogcoil@gmail.com

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

SOURCE: Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/waskahigan-oil-and-gas-corp.-provides-corporate-update-1159269