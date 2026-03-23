Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company"), further to its news release dated February 25, 2026, is pleased to announce the final closing of its oversubscribed non brokered private placement financing (the "Offering").

Due to strong investor demand, the Offering was oversubscribed, with the Company issuing an aggregate of 13,960,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.025 per Unit for total gross proceeds of C$349,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of C$0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, EMD Financial Inc. ("EMD" or the "Finder"), an arm's length finder, introduced subscribers for aggregate gross proceeds of $172,500. In consideration, the Company: (i) paid a cash finder's fee of $13,250; and (ii) issued 530,000 nontransferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), representing approximately 7.7 percent of the Units placed by the Finder. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to support the scale up of mobile separation, graphene and battery technologies at its Guelph plant, intellectual property development initiatives, and for general working capital. The closing remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Stock Option Grant

Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, Volt Carbon has granted an aggregate of 800,000 stock options to certain employees and contractors of the Company. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a term of five (5) years, vesting immediately upon grant, and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news, please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng. CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to the Company's intended use of proceeds and its ongoing development initiatives.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Volt Carbon Technologies