

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Late Sunday night, an Air Canada regional jet operated by Jazz Aviation collided with a fire truck during landing at LaGuardia Airport, resulting in the deaths of both pilots and injuries to numerous passengers and emergency responders.



The aircraft in question, identified as Air Canada Express Flight 8646, a Bombardier CRJ900 arriving from Montreal, struck a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey rescue vehicle at approximately 11:40 p.m. while slowing down after touchdown. The collision severed the aircraft's nose and rendered the plane inoperable on the runway.



Investigators are currently assessing whether communications from air traffic control may have played a role in the accident, as audio recordings indicated potential confusion in the control tower during a concurrent emergency response involving another aircraft. The fire truck was responding to a report of an odor in the cabin from a separate flight when it entered the runway.



In total, 41 passengers and crew members were transported to hospitals, along with two firefighters who were aboard the truck. Officials have reported that while many injuries are not life-threatening, several individuals remain hospitalized in serious condition.



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