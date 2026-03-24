

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America is recalling 61,093 units of the 2026 Palisade and 2026 Palisade Hybrid vehicles equipped with Limited or Calligraphy trim packages due to a potential hazard with the second and third row power seats.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that the seats may fail to detect a person and could continue to move after making contact during powered functions such as one-touch tilt-and-slide or automatic fold-and-stow, increasing the risk of injury, especially for children.



Owners are advised to use caution when operating the rear power seat functions until repairs are completed. Children should not be seated in or near the rear seating area during power-folding operations. Hyundai is developing a permanent fix, but in the meantime, the company will provide a free software update to the power seat control system. Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners beginning May 16, 2026.



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