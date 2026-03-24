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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 05:12 Uhr
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Huawei Releases the NG WAN White Paper to Fully Upgrade IP Bearer Networks and Drive New Growth for Carriers

BEIJING, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Upperside World Congress 2026, Huawei hosted its IP Gala summit themed "Next-Generation WAN, Boosting New Growth for Carriers." At the summit, Huawei unveiled the white paper on Next-Generation (NG) WAN, with the WBBA, IPv6 Forum, and leading carriers present at the release ceremony. This paper provides a target IP networks for 2030, empowering carriers to build full-scope secure networks that guarantee user experience while driving revenue growth and operational efficiency. Global carriers, industry leaders, and standards organizations engaged in in-depth discussions on themes like multi-dimensional awareness, security & resilience, and network autonomy, working together to advance IP bearer networks toward Net5.5G.

Pioneering Carriers' Best Practices: Setting Benchmarks for Network Evolution

Mehmet Durmus, IP/MPLS Core and Data Center Networks Associate Director of Turkcell, Türkiye, shared the experience in implementing NG WAN. He noted that emerging innovations like 5G/5G-A and intelligent computing put increasing strain on traditional networks. In response, Turkcell has pioneered the use of cutting-edge solutions-lossless RDMA, AI-empowered dynamic energy saving, and fiber health care-achieving groundbreaking advancements in intelligent computing, energy saving, and intelligent O&M. These efforts set a benchmark for next-generation IP bearer networks.

Huawei NGWAN: Helping Carriers Build AI-Centric, Converged WAN-Service with Network-computing-security integration services

Xu Huan, Vice President of Router Domain in Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delved into the fundamentals, key scenarios, and business value of NG WAN. He explained that an NG WAN will be AI-centric, featuring an all-service, fully converged network architecture that integrates network, computing, and security. The network will be built on a green ultra-broadband foundation using 400GE/800GE technologies, and provide multi-dimensional awareness capabilities. All of this will help to ensure the experience of VIP users and services, increase the ARPU and DOU, and ensure always-on services through full-scope security & resilience. Additionally, the network will leverage agents to enhance network autonomy.

At the summit, technical experts shared innovative technologies and practices of service awareness, targeted marketing, full-scope security & resilience, and intelligent network management in home broadband scenarios.

Moving ahead, Huawei will continue to strengthen partnerships with global carriers and industry leaders, unlocking the immense potential of networks while driving sustainable growth for carriers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940279/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-releases-the-ng-wan-white-paper-to-fully-upgrade-ip-bearer-networks-and-drive-new-growth-for-carriers-302722807.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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