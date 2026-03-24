

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) said that its Apollo-managed funds have inked deals to acquire Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (NPSGF, 5202.T), a Japanese glass maker, for nearly $3.7 billion.



Under the terms, Apollo Funds will invest equity to support the company's financial position and long-term growth. With Apollo Funds' investment and strategic support, Nippon Sheet Glass Company will be able to accelerate growth initiatives and invest in future technologies.



The transaction is expected to be closed by around March 2027.



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