Curatis Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Curatis: Double-digit revenue growth in 2025 and major milestones for corticorelin achieved



24-March-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Liestal, Switzerland, 24 March 2026: Curatis Holding AG (SIX:CURN, "Curatis") reports business revenues of CHF 10.8m (+57%) for 2025. Curatis AG increased sales in its distribution business organically by 13%, from CHF 9.5m to CHF 10.8m. The net result improved from a loss of CHF 4.3m in 2024 to a loss of CHF 1.4m in 2025. Further key statements In September 2025, our development plan for corticorelin was validated at a meeting with the FDA, enabling Curatis to proceed toward a regulatory submission supporting a pivotal study in patients suffering from peritumoral brain edema (PTBE).

In November 2025, Curatis raised CHF 1.2m to progress corticorelin.

The cash position as of year end 2025 was comfortable, standing at CHF 1.9m.

Recently, Curatis announced a license agreement for corticorelin for Japan with significant milestone payments. Business development and finances In 2025, product sales amounted to CHF 10.3m, while service revenue amounted to CHF 0.5m. On a full year basis, Curatis AG increased revenues in its distribution business from CHF 9.5m (2024) to CHF 10.8m (2025), corresponding to organic growth of 13%, mainly driven by products from new contracts. The net result for the period was a loss of CHF 1.4m, compared to a loss of CHF 4.3m the previous year. The cash position of Curatis as of 31 December 2025 was CHF 1.9m. In CHFm 31 December 2025 31 December 2024* Revenues 10.8 6.9 Net result (1.4) (4.3) Cash and cash equivalents 1.9 3.0

* In 2024, Curatis AG was consolidated for eight months, compared to 12 months in 2025 Corticorelin: major milestones achieved A major milestone was achieved in the development of our lead project, corticorelin, following a successful meeting with the FDA in September 2025. Our clinical plans were validated, enabling Curatis to proceed toward a regulatory submission supporting a pivotal study in patients suffering from PTBE. The Phase 3 trial will utilize an adaptive trial design, consisting of a dose-optimization lead-in and confirmatory segment. In March 2026, Curatis concluded a licensing agreement for corticorelin in Japan with Neupharma Co., Ltd., Tokyo. Neupharma's team has extensive experience in developing and successfully commercialising speciality care medicines and orphan drugs in Japan, including the launch of a blockbuster product. Our agreement stipulates that corticorelin will initially be developed in Japan for children and adolescents. Neupharma will finance and conduct a pivotal clinical trial in Japan to support filing for approval in Japan. Curatis will receive upfront and milestone payments for the achievement of regulatory and commercial targets totaling up to CHF 83.5 million, as well as royalties on future sales in Japan of up to 20%. Outlook for 2026: Revenue growth of over 25% and further progress with corticorelin Curatis expects to achieve robust revenue growth of over 25% in 2026 compared to 2025. Curatis Group's objective remains to achieve a break even result in 2026. In relation to corticorelin, our partner Neupharma plans to meet with the Japanese regulatory authority PMDA to discuss the registration enabling study for Japan in summer 2026, with the clinical study expected to start in 2027. Simultaneously, we are advancing preparatory work for the pivotal Phase 3 study to support approvals in the US and Europe, alongside ongoing global partnering activities. For a more detailed discussion of the figures, please refer to the annual report and the associated management report, which are available on the Curatis website at www.curatis.com. There will be no presentation on the annual figures, but the company will be available to answer questions. The Annual General Meeting will take place on 22 May 2026 at 14:30 in Pratteln. Corticorelin / C-PTBE-01 Curatis' lead product candidate, C-PTBE-01 (corticorelin), is being developed to treat peritumoral brain edema (PTBE). PTBE occurs in association with many primary and metastatic (secondary) brain tumors, often in connection with metastases caused by lung cancer, breast cancer, melanoma and colorectal cancer. PTBE results in impairment of brain function due to the accumulation of extracellular fluid around the tumor and can cause symptoms such as headaches, vomiting and neurological dysfunction such as paralysis, speech disorders, visual problems and altered mental status. Standard of care treatment for PTBE is the use of corticosteroids which frequently have serious side effects such as severe myopathy, impaired glucose metabolism, muscle wasting, abnormal weight gain, osteoporosis, gastritis, gastrointestinal bleeding, hypertension and personality changes. Additionally, corticosteroids can also counteract certain cancer therapies such as chemotherapy or emerging immunotherapies that rely on adequate T-cell functionality which is impaired by corticosteroids. Corticorelin (hCRH), a 41 amino acid endogenous polypeptide, has demonstrated preclinically (in vivo) the ability to positively impact the blood-brain barrier after a disruption due to the underlying malignant tumor. In two clinical studies in patients with PTBE, corticorelin demonstrated the potential to substantially reduce, or in some cases completely replace, steroid use, which may reduce or avoid the severe glucocorticoid-related side effects and subsequently improve quality of life. The number of patients with PTBE associated with primary and metastatic brain tumors is estimated by Curatis, based on a comprehensive epidemiological market analysis from 2025, at over 150,000 patients in the USA and approximately 500,000 worldwide. The estimate for the potential market opportunities for corticorelin is therefore over USD 1 billion per year. Corticorelin is an investigational drug not approved for therapeutic use in the United States or outside the United States. About Curatis Curatis Holding AG is a publicly listed company (CURN.SW) specialising in the development and commercialisation of drugs for rare and very rare diseases. Curatis has a portfolio of more than 40 marketed products and a pipeline of orphan and specialty products. More information on www.curatis.com. Contact Patrick Ramsauer

CFO

Phone: +41 61 927 8777

ir@curatis.com Disclaimer The information contained in this media release and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. This media release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of Curatis Group, that may cause Curatis' business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see the risk factors included in our listing prospectus in connection with the Business Combination. Curatis Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. The information contained in this media release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for securities. This media release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

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